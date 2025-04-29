TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The hidden food safety crisis behind the MBG program

Even before the free nutritious meal program was launched, food safety was a persistent issue in Indonesia.

Zainabul Khubro (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 29, 2025 Published on Apr. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-04-28T14:23:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The hidden food safety crisis behind the MBG program A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java. (Antara/Yusuf Nugroho)

R

ecently, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana stirred up media attention with the claim that the free nutritious meal program’s food poisoning rate was "only 0.5 percent”, even though an outbreak was declared in Cianjur, West Java.

Cases of suspected food poisoning linked to the free meals program have emerged in several regions, raising serious concerns about the true cost of this well-intended initiative.

At least four areas have reported incidents since the program began early this year. In Bombana regency, Southeast Sulawesi, at SD 33 Kasipute on April 23, several students vomited after detecting a foul smell from their free meal package, which included rice, chicken karaage, fried tofu and vegetable soup.

A similar event unfolded in Cianjur Regency, West Java, involving 78 students from two schools. This incident was declared an extraordinary event (KLB) after a total of 176 residents, including those attending a local celebration, showed symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

In East Sumba regency, East Nusa Tenggara, 29 students from Andaluri Catholic elementary were rushed to healthcare facilities after consuming free meals on Feb. 18. Meanwhile, in Central Java’s Dukuh 03 Sukoharjo elementary, at least ten students out of 200 reported stomach pain and nausea after eating their free meals on Jan. 16.

 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These incidents are far from trivial. Every extraordinary event comes with heavy costs, which are not just financial, but which impact public trust and community health.

Popular

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty
LG exit no small matter

LG exit no small matter
LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

Related Articles

Schools minister in hot water for reviving study pathways

Ministry defends halt to residency program after doctors’ protests

Bapanas defends Prabowo’s order to remove import quotas

The biofuel sham could worsen global hunger and inequality

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

Related Article

Schools minister in hot water for reviving study pathways

Ministry defends halt to residency program after doctors’ protests

Bapanas defends Prabowo’s order to remove import quotas

The biofuel sham could worsen global hunger and inequality

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

Popular

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty
LG exit no small matter

LG exit no small matter
LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

More in Opinion

 View more
Clear blue: A tourist is surrounded by sharks in Karimun Jawa, Central Java, in this undated file photo.
Academia

The catch in paying fishers to save sharks
A student sprinkles flowers over a framed portrait of the late Pope Francis on April 22, 2025, at Santa Stanislaus junior high school in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

The late pope and the path to a just economy
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025, during his funeral at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome.
Academia

The blessed legacy of Pope Francis on interreligious ecotheology

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Companies

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on
Illustration of sexual assault
Editorial

Keep rotten doctors away
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir at a doorstop interview with journalists during EducationUSA Fair.
Americas

Vacant envoy posts may hinder US tariff talks

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US needs precision manufacturing, not textile industry: Bessent
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Politics

Top government spokesperson Hasan Nasbi resigns from post
Economy

Foreign investment up 12% yoy in first quarter
Environment

Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Entertainment

Outkast, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper among Rock Hall inductees
Environment

China still backs overseas coal plants despite 2021 pledge, research shows
Jakarta

Inconsistencies may hamper Jakarta’s public transit expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The hidden food safety crisis behind the MBG program

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.