The hidden food safety crisis behind the MBG program

A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java. (Antara/Yusuf Nugroho)

Even before the free nutritious meal program was launched, food safety was a persistent issue in Indonesia.

R ecently, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana stirred up media attention with the claim that the free nutritious meal program’s food poisoning rate was "only 0.5 percent”, even though an outbreak was declared in Cianjur, West Java.

Cases of suspected food poisoning linked to the free meals program have emerged in several regions, raising serious concerns about the true cost of this well-intended initiative.

At least four areas have reported incidents since the program began early this year. In Bombana regency, Southeast Sulawesi, at SD 33 Kasipute on April 23, several students vomited after detecting a foul smell from their free meal package, which included rice, chicken karaage, fried tofu and vegetable soup.

A similar event unfolded in Cianjur Regency, West Java, involving 78 students from two schools. This incident was declared an extraordinary event (KLB) after a total of 176 residents, including those attending a local celebration, showed symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

In East Sumba regency, East Nusa Tenggara, 29 students from Andaluri Catholic elementary were rushed to healthcare facilities after consuming free meals on Feb. 18. Meanwhile, in Central Java’s Dukuh 03 Sukoharjo elementary, at least ten students out of 200 reported stomach pain and nausea after eating their free meals on Jan. 16.

These incidents are far from trivial. Every extraordinary event comes with heavy costs, which are not just financial, but which impact public trust and community health.