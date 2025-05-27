TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Institutional fit matters in public leadership

Leadership, especially in institutions tasked with delivering complex public functions, must be grounded in managerial skill and institutional literacy.

HM Sembiring (The Jakarta Post)
Perth, Australia
Tue, May 27, 2025

Institutional fit matters in public leadership Customs and excise director general Djaka Budhi Utama (left) and tax director general Bimo Wijayanto (right) pose for a photo with other Finance Ministry high-ranking officials in a state budget press conference at the Finance Ministry's Jakarta headquarters on May 23, 2025. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

I

n a system that aspires to meritocracy, leadership appointments are often more than routine administrative decisions. They are signals. They reflect whether institutions are genuinely committed to professional credibility or drifting toward political convenience that favors proximity and patronage.

The recent appointment of Bimo Wijayanto as tax director general comes at a time when Indonesia’s tax administration is at a delicate juncture. Public trust in the directorate remains shaken following the failed rollout of the Coretax setup, which revealed deep cracks in system readiness and delivery.

At the same time, the government continues to advance the ambitious targets to expand the tax base, digitalize compliance, strengthen enforcement and realign with global standards. In moments like this, leadership becomes more than symbolic. It shapes the trajectory of the reform itself.

For the directorate general, that trajectory is anything but abstract. It is the institutional backbone of Indonesia’s fiscal framework, responsible for administering the social-fiscal contract between citizens and the state.

In 2023 alone, tax revenues contributed nearly 80 percent of the national budget, placing the institution at the very center of fiscal sustainability. Yet that institution is now navigating a period of turbulence. Confidence is fragile. Reform demands are intensifying. In such conditions, continuity and expertise matter. Leadership must not only align with policy. Rather, it must be deeply anchored in the operational and institutional realities it is meant to guide.

This brings the conversation to a crucial point. At its core, this is not a debate about technical competence in the abstract, but about contextual readiness. Leadership, especially in institutions tasked with delivering complex public functions, must be grounded in managerial skill and institutional literacy.

Bimo’s experience in economic planning and bureaucratic coordination reflects a strong background in national policy architecture. That kind of expertise matters. However, leading a tax authority requires something quite different. While economic policy sets the overall direction, tax administration is about building and maintaining the system that turns the vision into reality, step by step.

Inclusion without understanding: Potential risk in financial future

Analysis: PPP eyes new leadership in bid for political revival

Tanjung Priok's gridlock shows maritime logistics mismanagement

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Prabowo vows to 'dismantle' business regulations

Inclusion without understanding: Potential risk in financial future

Analysis: PPP eyes new leadership in bid for political revival

Tanjung Priok’s gridlock shows maritime logistics mismanagement

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations

Fog blankets trees on June 20, 2020, at Gunung Leuser National Park in Subulussalam, Aceh.
Academia

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way
Indonesian citizens rescued from online scam centers in Myanmar walk to a bus on March 18 upon arriving at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. The government evacuated 554 citizens previously trafficked to online scam centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar.
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Residents witness forest and land fires on July 30, 2024, in Tangkit, Muaro Jambi, Jambi. Local residents said that about five hectares of land in the area had been on fire.
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail

President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN must rise strong, Prabowo says at his debut appearance
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

