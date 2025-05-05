TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

80th anniversary of victory over Nazism, preservation of historical truth

Today Nazism is once again rearing its head in Europe.

Sergey Tolchenov (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025 Published on May. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-05-04T11:07:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
80th anniversary of victory over Nazism, preservation of historical truth Russian activists take part in an “Immortal Regiment“ march on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the “Great Patriotic War", the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II, in Washington, DC. (AFP/Amid Farahi)

O

n May 9, the people of the Russian Federation, our neighbors, members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and anti-Hitler allies commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (better known as World War II for the rest of the world).

The world, particularly Europe and especially the Soviet people paid the highest possible price for the victory over Nazism. Among 62 nations that participated in WWII, the former Soviet Union took the heaviest blow, losing almost 27 million human lives. Hundreds of cities, towns, villages, factories, mines, countless kilometers of railways and overall national wealth of inestimable value were lost in warfare.

In this atrocious 20th century conflict, Russia and other countries that were part of the Soviet Union as republics fought not only Nazi Germany and its satellites. In total, the German Wehrmacht and SS units included more than two million citizens of European States, mostly volunteers.

Substantial military units that fought on the Eastern Front were formed in Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Romania, Spain, the Netherlands and the present-day territories of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

It was the Soviet people that absorbed the brunt of the Nazi invasion, becoming the main barrier to the spread of fascist domination upon the nations of the world. Three fourths of the German armed forces were defeated on the German-Soviet Front.

During the intense battles on the outskirts of Moscow, Stalingrad, Kursk and other Soviet territories, the German army and its collaborators suffered major defeats. Nearly 70 percent of Nazi losses throughout the entire course of WWII occurred in fierce battles with the Soviet soldiers. Overall, the German death toll on the Soviet front alone was four to six times greater than that of the West European and Mediterranean fronts combined.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In memorable May of 1945, amid the wave of universal jubilation, it seemed that Nazism had been eradicated forever. However, the roots and the breeding ground remained, and today Nazism is once again rearing its head in Europe.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Related Articles

Collective action to avoid a world trade war

The Donald Trump boomerang effect

Why Jakarta’s refusal to allow a Russian base is credible

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Related Article

Collective action to avoid a world trade war

The Donald Trump boomerang effect

Why Jakarta’s refusal to allow a Russian base is credible

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

More in Opinion

 View more
Students react to their teacher on April 14, 2025, at SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan.
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Making his way: A farmer harvests salt on March 17, 2024, in the Talise area of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Highlight
A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
Archipelago

Dedi Mulyadi's vasectomy proposal met with opposition
Archipelago

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest
Americas

Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Tech

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company
Archipelago

Two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born in sanctuary
Politics

Defense Ministry’s plan to jump into pharma draws ire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

80th anniversary of victory over Nazism, preservation of historical truth

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.