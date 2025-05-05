TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Beyond statistics: Establishing a poverty line that reflects true hardship

While international lines are useful for comparison, they can be misleading if used as the basis for local poverty assessments.

Wisnu Setiadi Nugroho (The Jakarta Post)
Yogyakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025

People watch a commuter train on Oct. 20, 2023, as it passes their makeshift homes built along a railway in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

A

s Indonesia progresses toward upper-middle-income status, one critical metric remains stuck in the past: Our poverty line. For over two decades, Indonesia has relied on a threshold set by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), which calculates the minimum spending needed to meet basic calorie requirements and essential non-food needs.

This approach, unchanged since 1998, provides consistency for statistical tracking. But the question is no longer just how many calories a person consumes, but whether our poverty line truly captures what it means to live a decent life.

BPS uses the cost of basic needs (CBN) method, focusing heavily on caloric sufficiency. It estimates the minimum monthly expenditure to meet calorie needs and essential non-food goods. As of September 2024, the poverty line stood at Rp 595,242 (US$37) per capita, comprising Rp 443,433 for food (74.5 percent) and Rp 151,809 (25.5 percent) for non-food items. Under this measure, 8.57 percent of Indonesians are classified as poor.

In practice, this means someone mainly eating rice, edible oil and instant noodles could be deemed “non-poor,” despite lacking dietary diversity or essential nutrients.

While the CBN offers a consistent statistical benchmark, it is increasingly seen as too narrow. It overlooks broader welfare aspects, such as nutritional quality, access to healthcare and basic living standards. It risks masking vulnerabilities and fails to reflect the daily hardship of millions who technically escape poverty but remain exposed to poor health, limited opportunities and social exclusion.

The World Bank’s international poverty line of $2.15/day (in 2017 Purchasing Power Parity or PPP terms) is widely used for global comparisons. However, it too has limitations. Many mistakenly interpret it as reflecting local prices when it actually uses PPP, which adjusts for price level differences across countries.

According to the World Bank’s 2024 estimates, 1 percent of Indonesians live below the $2.15/day line. Using a PPP conversion rate of Rp 5,400 per $1 translates to around Rp 11,600 per day.

Students react to their teacher on April 14, 2025, at SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan.
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Making his way: A farmer harvests salt on March 17, 2024, in the Talise area of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

