Analysis: Prabowo's remarks at Danantara town hall sparks transparency concerns

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025 Published on May. 7, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses reporters on Monday after Danantara's first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto delivered a closed-door address to 1,500 state-owned enterprise (SOE) leaders at the Danantara Indonesia Town Hall Meeting on Apr. 28, held at the Jakarta Convention Center. The unexpected decision to exclude the press from the event has raised concerns about transparency, particularly given the public role of SOEs in shaping Indonesia’s economic trajectory.

The event was hosted by Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), Indonesia’s newly formed investment management agency. Key figures in attendance included President Prabowo, , alongside the key leadership of Danantara: CEO Rosan P. Roeslani, COO Dony Oskaria, CIO Pandu Sjahrir, Supervisory Board Chair Erick Thohir, Deputy Chair Muliaman D. Hadad, managing directors, and board members, as well as top officials from SOEs across the country.

The event began with remarks by Rosan, but just as President Prabowo was set to speak, journalists were asked to leave the venue without explanation. Simultaneously, the live broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat was abruptly cut. What was initially positioned as a public address quickly became a closed-door meeting.

Inside the session, President Prabowo reportedly emphasized the importance of managing Danantara as a national asset with full transparency and strict adherence to good governance. He later explained that the closed nature of the meeting was due to the number of direct reprimands he issued to SOE leaders, which he said would have been “uncomfortable” to deliver in public.

Still, the media blackout drew criticism. The Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) described the move as a deliberate attempt to withhold information from the public, further solidifying concerns about a lack of transparency. The government’s decision to initially grant media access to the event, only to bar them once the speech commenced, raises serious questions about their consistency and commitment to transparency.

Adding to the opacity, public information regarding Danantara remains severely limited. Its official website offers only a brief outline of the institution’s vision and mission, conspicuously lacking crucial details about its structure, strategic projects, and financial management, despite the institution’s rapidly expanding scope and importance.

Rosan Roeslani during the town hall stated that as of Mar. 21, the sovereign wealth fund now encompasses 844 state-owned enterprises, including their subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries, marking one of the most significant consolidations of state capital in Indonesia’s history. He added that the combined assets of the SOEs currently stand at US$900 billion. Building on this projection, President Prabowo expressed confidence that the assets managed under Danantara could eventually surpass U$1 trillion (approximately Rp 16,800 trillion).

A voter casts his ballot in the general election at a polling station in Singapore on May 3, 2025. Polling stations opened on May 3 across Singapore as voters began casting their ballots in an election seen as the first real test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his long-ruling People's Action Party.
Academia

What we can expect from Singapore as the PAP tightens grip
The Euro currency sign is seen in front of the former European Central Bank building on Dec. 11, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

From dollar hegemony to euro opportunity?
Traffic congestion is observed at Kilometer 150 of the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road in Mekarjaya, West Java, on April 5, 2024.
Academia

Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Editorial

Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Companies

Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

