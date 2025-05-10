TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

The multiple crises on multiple fronts we face today requires more than just prayer: All people across the globe need to come together in a well-being economy, where human and ecological well-being are at the heart of development.

Rahka Susanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 10, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-05-08T21:24:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough Workers clean a Buddha statue on May 15, 2024, at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit Bejijong complex in Trowulan, Mojokerto, East Java. Measuring 22 meters long, 6 m wide and 4.5 m tall, the statue must be cleaned ahead of Waisak, which celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. (Antara/Syaiful Arif)

"May all beings be happy.” This is perhaps the most well-known Buddhist prayer in Indonesia. It aligns with the core of the Buddha’s teaching on happiness: “I teach suffering and the end of suffering.” (Samyutta Nikāya 22.86). But in the face of today’s many problems, how far does this prayer respond to the challenges of our time?

In the past two decades, the gap between the richest individuals in Indonesia and the rest of the population has grown faster than ever. The combined wealth of the country’s 50 richest people equals that of 50 million of the nation’s poorest (Center of Economic and Law Studies/Celios, 2024).

Low education levels exacerbate this inequality. Only 10.2 percent of the population aged 15 and over have completed higher education (Statistics Indonesia/BPS, 2024). Economic disparity and lack of access to education are just glimpses of the systemic, multidimensional suffering surrounding us today, commonly referred to as a “polycrisis”.

Zen master and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh once said, “We have to look deeply to see that the well-being of one person is the well-being of all, and the suffering of one person is the suffering of all.” This idea aligns with meteorologist Edward Lorenz’s “butterfly effect”, reminding us that we are not isolated beings. In a complex cosmic system, we are all interconnected and interdependent.

The hope for all beings to be happy should not be mere ritual. The world, Indonesia included, is on the brink of immense suffering from the climate crisis and environmental destruction. If left unaddressed, by 2050 Indonesia could endure heat waves that last 8,000 percent longer, face depletion of fish stocks leading to losses of up to Rp 66 trillion (US$3.6 billion) and suffer coastal flooding causing Rp 632 trillion in infrastructure damage (G20 Climate Risk Atlas). These crises will disproportionately affect the poor and marginalized. In such a scenario, the prayer for universal happiness becomes an empty wish.

Thai Buddhist scholar Sulak Sivaraksa criticized spiritual escapism: “Buddhism is not concerned just with private destiny, but with the lives and consciousness of all beings,” he said. “Any attempt to understand Buddhism apart from its social dimension is fundamentally a mistake.”

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This perspective embodies the spirit of Engaged Buddhism: a Buddhist movement that actively confronts social and environmental suffering. The concept is not new. For thousands of years, the Buddhist tradition has revered the Bodhisattva, a noble being who postpones personal spiritual liberation to help others be free from suffering.

Popular

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes
Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Related Articles

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Stranded US astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women

Related Article

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Stranded US astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women

Popular

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes
Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

More in Opinion

 View more
A Buddhist monk stands on May 24, 2023, among the rocky shore at Purwahamba Indah Beach in Tegal, Central Java, during the visit of 32 monks from Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand to take part in the Waisak rituals on June 4 at Borobudur Temple in Magelang.
Academia

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace
Workers clean a Buddha statue on May 15, 2024, at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit Bejijong complex in Trowulan, Mojokerto, East Java. Measuring 22 meters long, 6 m wide and 4.5 m tall, the statue must be cleaned ahead of Waisak, which celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death.
Academia

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough
Merchants and buyers pack the Tanah Abang Skybridge that connects the railway station to the famous Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta . Indonesian economic growth slowed in the second quarter despite the increase in household spending ahead of Idul Fitri in June this year.
Opinion

Analysis: WB slashes RI’s growth outlook, casting doubt on Prabowo’s ambition

Highlight
Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV speaks during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican on May 9, 2025 in this photo taken and handed out by the Vatican Media.
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Regulations

Govt to deregulate import of some goods

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation
Archipelago

Govt urged police to investigate alleged exploitation, assault of circus performers
Art & Culture

Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers
Archipelago

Police, Military to crack down on rogue mass organizations
Economy

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress
Politics

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback
Opinion

Analysis: WB slashes RI’s growth outlook, casting doubt on Prabowo’s ambition
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.