TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

A liberating dialogue is necessary among all people, whatever their background, to free us from division, conflict and suffering and foster unity and love through mutual respect for our diverse traditions.

Aloys Budi Purnomo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 10, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-05-08T22:00:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace A Buddhist monk stands on May 24, 2023, among the rocky shore at Purwahamba Indah Beach in Tegal, Central Java, during the visit of 32 monks from Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand to take part in the Waisak rituals on June 4 at Borobudur Temple in Magelang. (Antara/Oky Lukmansyah)

O

n Waisak, also known as Vesak or Wesak, the most important Buddhist holiday that falls on May 12 this year, the Catholic Church always conveys a special message for Buddhists. Why?

The Church always opens friendship through interreligious dialogue with people of different faiths. That is why the Vatican has the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, a department aiming to ensure sufficient dialogue with adherents of other religions with an attitude of listening, respecting and honoring.

This dicastery is also entrusted with fostering various relationships with followers of other faiths and beliefs so that, through the contribution of all parties, peace, freedom, social justice, protection and care of creation, as well as spiritual and moral values, are promoted.

Realizing that interreligious dialogue occurs through action, theological exchange and spiritual experience, the dicastery advocates the true search for God among all human beings. For this reason, it supports appropriate studies and conferences to develop mutual recognition and respect, so human dignity and the spiritual and moral wealth of people can grow and be a blessing for living together amid diversity.

This dicastery was formerly called the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. On March 19, 2022, Pope Francis renamed the council, which was established by Pope John Paul II on June 28, 1988. Much earlier on May 17, 1964, Pope Paul VI established the Non-Christian Secretariat, so interreligious dialogue has been in place in the Vatican for more than 60 years.

The Roman Catholic Church develops interreligious dialogue and friendship with adherents of non-Christian religions such as Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, and even nonreligious people. Through the dicastery however, the Vatican has only issued an official message to people celebrating essential holidays.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For example, the Vatican sends a message to Muslims at the start of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The Holy See also sends a message to Buddhists ahead of Vesak.

Popular

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes
Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Related Articles

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Myanmar quake's call

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

Related Article

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Myanmar quake's call

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

Popular

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes
Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

More in Opinion

 View more
A Buddhist monk stands on May 24, 2023, among the rocky shore at Purwahamba Indah Beach in Tegal, Central Java, during the visit of 32 monks from Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand to take part in the Waisak rituals on June 4 at Borobudur Temple in Magelang.
Academia

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace
Workers clean a Buddha statue on May 15, 2024, at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit Bejijong complex in Trowulan, Mojokerto, East Java. Measuring 22 meters long, 6 m wide and 4.5 m tall, the statue must be cleaned ahead of Waisak, which celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death.
Academia

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough
Merchants and buyers pack the Tanah Abang Skybridge that connects the railway station to the famous Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta . Indonesian economic growth slowed in the second quarter despite the increase in household spending ahead of Idul Fitri in June this year.
Opinion

Analysis: WB slashes RI’s growth outlook, casting doubt on Prabowo’s ambition

Highlight
Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV speaks during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican on May 9, 2025 in this photo taken and handed out by the Vatican Media.
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Regulations

Govt to deregulate import of some goods

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation
Archipelago

Govt urged police to investigate alleged exploitation, assault of circus performers
Art & Culture

Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers
Archipelago

Police, Military to crack down on rogue mass organizations
Economy

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress
Politics

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback
Opinion

Analysis: WB slashes RI’s growth outlook, casting doubt on Prabowo’s ambition
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.