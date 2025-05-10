Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

A Buddhist monk stands on May 24, 2023, among the rocky shore at Purwahamba Indah Beach in Tegal, Central Java, during the visit of 32 monks from Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand to take part in the Waisak rituals on June 4 at Borobudur Temple in Magelang. (Antara/Oky Lukmansyah)

A liberating dialogue is necessary among all people, whatever their background, to free us from division, conflict and suffering and foster unity and love through mutual respect for our diverse traditions.

O n Waisak, also known as Vesak or Wesak, the most important Buddhist holiday that falls on May 12 this year, the Catholic Church always conveys a special message for Buddhists. Why?

The Church always opens friendship through interreligious dialogue with people of different faiths. That is why the Vatican has the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, a department aiming to ensure sufficient dialogue with adherents of other religions with an attitude of listening, respecting and honoring.

This dicastery is also entrusted with fostering various relationships with followers of other faiths and beliefs so that, through the contribution of all parties, peace, freedom, social justice, protection and care of creation, as well as spiritual and moral values, are promoted.

Realizing that interreligious dialogue occurs through action, theological exchange and spiritual experience, the dicastery advocates the true search for God among all human beings. For this reason, it supports appropriate studies and conferences to develop mutual recognition and respect, so human dignity and the spiritual and moral wealth of people can grow and be a blessing for living together amid diversity.

This dicastery was formerly called the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. On March 19, 2022, Pope Francis renamed the council, which was established by Pope John Paul II on June 28, 1988. Much earlier on May 17, 1964, Pope Paul VI established the Non-Christian Secretariat, so interreligious dialogue has been in place in the Vatican for more than 60 years.

The Roman Catholic Church develops interreligious dialogue and friendship with adherents of non-Christian religions such as Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, and even nonreligious people. Through the dicastery however, the Vatican has only issued an official message to people celebrating essential holidays.

For example, the Vatican sends a message to Muslims at the start of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The Holy See also sends a message to Buddhists ahead of Vesak.