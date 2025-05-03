TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Development programs, including those branded as “green” or “low-carbon”, have often dispossessed indigenous communities of their ancestral lands. 

Elis Nurhayati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Depok, West Java
Sat, May 3, 2025 Published on May. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-05-01T19:14:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities A member of an indigenous community holds a poster that reads “We need regulations that protect our rights from state and corporate crimes“ on Oct. 11, 2024, during a protest in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. The protesters demanded that lawmakers push for protection of indigenous communities' rights as well as the resolution of agrarian conflicts. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

t the international conference themed “Decolonizing Social Sciences and Humanities: Islamic and Non-Western Perspectives” organized by the Indonesian Islamic International University (UIII), scholars gathered to challenge Eurocentric paradigms and elevate diverse traditions of thought from Islamic, African, Asian and indigenous perspectives.

This effort reflects a growing global momentum to rethink dominant narratives, including in climate and environmental discourse. For too long, climate solutions have been shaped by Western frameworks that often ignore colonial histories and sideline Indigenous worldviews. Decolonizing climate policy means recentering those voices that have lived in reciprocal relationship with nature—often under conditions of systemic erasure—and ensuring their knowledge and rights are not just acknowledged but integrated into meaningful climate action.

A core assumption in mainstream climate discourse is that the current crisis began in the Anthropocene Epoch—marked by intensified industrial activity and human impact on Earth systems. However, many Indigenous scholars and communities argue that this framing obscures the deeper historical roots of the crisis, namely colonialism and the violent transformation of ecosystems and societies in service of empire.

The Anthropocene, as a scientific concept, focuses on how human activity has accelerated carbon emissions, biodiversity loss and ecological breakdown since the mid-20th century. But it tends to treat “humanity” as a homogenous actor, flattening the differences between those who have driven extraction and those who have been dispossessed by it.

As the art historian and indigenous studies scholar Jessica L. Horton notes, the crisis is not caused by all humans equally, but by a minority of actors whose domination was resisted by others. Ignoring this history risks erasing the voices of those most impacted.

This is where the calls to decolonize climate policy come in. Indigenous thinkers argue that the path forward lies not in returning to some pre-industrial “pure” state, but in restoring land, cultural sovereignty and self-determination to Indigenous peoples. Climate solutions must not replicate the very structures—colonialism, capitalism, extractivism—that caused the crisis in the first place.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the heart of this critique is a different understanding of human-nature relationships. Where Western development models desacralize nature—seeing mountains as gravel, lakes as factory coolant, rivers as a garbage bin, forests as carbon sinks and oceans as international waterways—many indigenous worldviews emphasize reciprocity, kinship and spiritual responsibility. These are not romantic ideals, but practical frameworks that have sustained ecosystems for generations.

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Related Articles

Rediscovering Indonesia’s rhythm: A hope for 2045

Agrinas is redundant for oil palm plantations

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

LG’s latest premium refrigerators designed to fit Indonesian culinary culture

JETP secretariat plays down US withdrawal

Related Article

Rediscovering Indonesia’s rhythm: A hope for 2045

Agrinas is redundant for oil palm plantations

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

LG’s latest premium refrigerators designed to fit Indonesian culinary culture

JETP secretariat plays down US withdrawal

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

More in Opinion

 View more
Internet first: A student learns German through the Duolingo app at home on June 26, 2020, when schools were closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Access to the internet was the key to pandemic-induced online learning.
Academia

Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth

Workers wave to the camera on Feb. 28 as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java. Sritex ceased operations on March 1 after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

A dull May Day
Voice of freedom: Mech Dara, an award-winning Cambodian journalist who was arrested on charges of inciting social unrest, speaks to members of the media on Oct. 24, 2024, as he leaves Kandal provincial prison on bail in Phnom Penh.
Academia

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a Labour Day rally in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business
Protesters carry posters read “Rigged government posts on top, rigged school admissions on the bottom“ (Di Atas Jual Beli Jabatan, Di Bawah Jual Beli Kursi Sekolah) to protest against corruptions and illegal levies on school enrollment during Car Free Day (CFD) in Jakarta on July 7, 2024.
Editorial

Corruptive culture
A customer is doing transaction in a BTN Syariah's branch in an undated photo.
Companies

US tariffs to hit loan growth at local banks

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Govt to revoke permits of firms found to cause wildfires
Regulations

Low earners may ‘lose out’ in expanded housing program
Editorial

A dull May Day
Opinion

Analysis: US cites QRIS as trade barrier, but US payment model unfit for Indonesia
Society

Prabowo announces quick wins in education
Archipelago

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Archipelago

Hundreds of students in Bandung get food poisoning after govt’s free meals

Economy

PMI plunges deep into contraction territory amid US tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.