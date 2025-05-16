TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned

Ten years on, little has changed. ASEAN still lacks a regional asylum framework or coherent protection mechanism.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 16, 2025 Published on May. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-05-15T13:34:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T

en years ago this May, Southeast Asia faced a defining moral and political test. The Andaman Sea crisis of 2015 saw over 30,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees adrift in overcrowded boats, desperate, starving and stateless.

Instead of compassion, they encountered closed ports pushed back into open waters by Governments of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. They engaged in a deadly stand-off that left thousands stranded between borders. The region watched, immobilized by the weight of sovereignty and the doctrine of non-interference.

The crisis was no sudden shock. Human rights groups had already exposed the trafficking camps in Thailand’s southern jungles, ruthless operations that detained, tortured and extorted Rohingya refugees en route to Malaysia. Yet regional authorities remained passive until mass graves were unearthed and international scrutiny intensified. When traffickers began abandoning boats at sea, ASEAN’s collective inertia was laid bare.

By May 2015, more than 5,000 people were drifting off the coasts of Langkawi and Koh Lipe. But regional navies did not launch rescue operations. They patrolled to deter landings. ASEAN member states treated refugees not as victims of persecution, but as irregular migrants, problems to be managed, not people to be protected.

One act of defiance shifted the narrative. On 15 May, Acehnese fishermen rescued nearly 800 Rohingya from a sinking boat, defying government orders. Their spontaneous bravery pierced the political deadlock and reminded the region of its shared humanity. It was ordinary citizens, not governments, who led with moral clarity.

In response to public outrage, foreign ministers from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand met and agreed to provide temporary shelter, but only under strict conditions. Refugees would be hosted for one year, pending resettlement elsewhere. Thailand, a key transit country, offered no concrete commitments.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This reluctant compromise exposed the fractures within ASEAN’s political framework: one where solidarity remains conditional and compassion subordinated to sovereignty. Meanwhile, the discovery of trafficking graves along the Thai-Malaysian border further underscored the human cost of delay and denial.

ASEAN convened a series of high-level meetings in 2015 to coordinate a regional response to the unfolding crisis. The first, the Special Meeting on Irregular Migration in the Indian Ocean, held on 29 May in Bangkok, marked an urgent initial step. Participants outlined three core priorities: the immediate rescue and protection of those stranded at sea, the prevention of human smuggling, trafficking and irregular migration, and the development of long-term solutions by improving livelihoods in vulnerable communities.

Subsequently, the Emergency ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, held on 2 July in Kuala Lumpur, aimed to strengthen regional cooperation. It proposed the creation of a humanitarian trust fund and floated the idea of establishing a rapid-response task force. However, the discourse remained cautious and firmly state-centric, deliberately sidestepping any recognition of refugee rights as defined under international law.

This policy trajectory culminated in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Irregular Movement of Persons in Southeast Asia, adopted at the Tenth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime on 29 September 2015.

The declaration formally categorized people smuggling as a transnational crime and placed it under the mandate of the Senior Officials and Ministerial Meetings on Transnational Crime. While it reaffirmed plans for a trust fund and reiterated the task force proposal, it still fell short of addressing the refugee dimension of the crisis with either legal precision or moral clarity.

Ten years on, little has changed. ASEAN still lacks a regional asylum framework or coherent protection mechanism. The persecution of the Rohingya continues, the Myanmar crisis has intensified, and climate-induced displacement is on the rise.

Statelessness, ethnic persecution and systemic inequality are dismissed as internal matters rather than shared regional responsibilities. With no legal avenues for protection, refugees are forced to rely on smugglers.

ASEAN continues to conflate asylum seekers with irregular migrants, treating displacement as a security threat rather than a humanitarian and human rights issue.

As ASEAN prepares to adopt its Vision 2045 this year, it must confront a fundamental truth: the legitimacy of the regional bloc cannot rest solely on economic cooperation or political stability. It must also be grounded in a principled commitment to human dignity and protection.

ASEAN must urgently reframe its approach: moving beyond a narrow, state-centric lens that treats forced migration as a national security issue, toward one that recognizes displacement as a developmental and human rights imperative, one that intersects with poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, governance failures and conflict.

Forced migration is not merely a temporary disruption to national order, it is a structural and regional phenomenon that demands long-term, rights-based solutions. Refugees should be recognized as rights-holders, not burdens, as potential contributors, not threats. Access to education, healthcare and legal livelihoods must be guaranteed.

Practical tools such as humanitarian visas, regularization schemes and pathways to residency can turn vulnerability into resilience, for both refugees and host communities. Enabling refugees to work and study can address labor shortages, strengthen host economies and foster social cohesion. The future of regional prosperity depends not on exclusion, but on inclusion.

Moreover, ASEAN member states must stop hiding behind euphemisms. It must call refugees by name and acknowledge the persecution, war and injustice that force people to flee. Until then, it will continue to respond to crises with palliative measures, rather than addressing structural causes.

The haunting images of boats adrift and unmarked graves are not relics of a distant past, they are warnings of what lies ahead. Displacement is not a passing phenomenon. Whether driven by violence, persecution or climate collapse, people will continue to seek refuge. The only question is whether ASEAN will meet this challenge with humanity, or repeat the failures of the past.

The memory of the Andaman Sea crisis must serve not as a footnote in ASEAN’s history, but as a turning point. The region stands at another crossroads. The window for principled action is narrowing, but it is not yet closed.

---

The writer is executive director of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR).

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

Related Articles

Construction tycoon among 17 wanted in Thailand over deadly tower collapse

Indonesia's supply chain position amid tariff turmoil

Will nickel be Indonesia’s trump card?

Why an American Pope?

Malaysia seeks trade legal harmonization in ASEAN

Related Article

Construction tycoon among 17 wanted in Thailand over deadly tower collapse

Indonesia's supply chain position amid tariff turmoil

Will nickel be Indonesia’s trump card?

Why an American Pope?

Malaysia seeks trade legal harmonization in ASEAN

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

More in Opinion

 View more
This aerial file picture taken on January 25, 2011, show islands and reefs in Wakatobi archipelago, a thriving marine paradise in Southeast Sulawesi packing a bewildering abundance of life in the Coral Triangle, a region of rich tropical reefs spanning much of Southeast Asia and almost all of Indonesia.
Academia

We are the ocean: High stakes for the blue planet
People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024.
Academia

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned
Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20.
Academia

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Companies

Energy ministry approves Kuwaiti plan to develop Anambas Block
Companies

Vietnam's Vingroup eyes multibillion dollar high-speed rail project
Americas

Trump birthday bash plans include 25 Abrams tanks
Regulations

Beverage industry frets over Bali’s plastic bottle ban
Entertainment

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.