Indonesia's supply chain position amid tariff turmoil

The world is in need of new locations for production and distribution, and Indonesia has great potential.

Nadia Assegaf (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 16, 2025 Published on May. 15, 2025

A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024, at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

ecause of the current trade war, supply chains face disruptions, pushing businesses to rethink sourcing, logistics, warehousing and distribution. Companies can diversify their suppliers, reduce reliance on specific countries or manufacturers and explore new routes to minimize the impact of tariffs and sanctions. These shifts can lead to higher costs, reduced profitability and challenges to fulfill demand.

In Indonesia, a significant portion of manufacturing inputs originate from China, making it vulnerable to disruptions caused by trade tensions. Indonesia's manufacturers rely on imports of raw materials and semi-finished goods from China and other countries affected by United States tariffs. These tariffs increase import costs, impacting Indonesian firms' profitability.

This tariff war not only impacts the two big countries, but also has a major impact on the global supply chain and prices of basic necessities in various countries, including Indonesia. 

The world economy is now highly connected. No country can be truly independent in production. Even our basic needs such as wheat and soybeans depend on imports.

Indonesia is one of the largest importers of wheat in the world, which is the main raw material for various staple foods such as instant noodles, martabak and bread. According to Aria Commodities, wheat is mostly supplied from countries with four seasons such as the US, Russia and Ukraine. Soybeans, the main raw material for tempeh, tofu and soy sauce, are also affected.

Even amid the escalating tariff war between the US and China, Indonesia is considered to have a strategic opportunity to fill the gap in the global supply chain. This could pave the way to Indonesia's rise as a producer country.

The world is in need of new locations for production and distribution. Indonesia has great potential because we not only have natural resources, but also strong human resources. 

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned

RI companies in no rush to invest in US amid Washington reshoring push

Putin, Trump to skip Ukraine's peace talks

Hidden job crisis behind the falling unemployment rate

More in Opinion

 View more
This aerial file picture taken on January 25, 2011, show islands and reefs in Wakatobi archipelago, a thriving marine paradise in Southeast Sulawesi packing a bewildering abundance of life in the Coral Triangle, a region of rich tropical reefs spanning much of Southeast Asia and almost all of Indonesia.
Academia

We are the ocean: High stakes for the blue planet
People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024.
Academia

ASEAN and the Andaman Sea Crisis: Lessons still unlearned
Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20.
Academia

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future

President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Companies

Energy ministry approves Kuwaiti plan to develop Anambas Block
Companies

Vietnam's Vingroup eyes multibillion dollar high-speed rail project
Americas

Trump birthday bash plans include 25 Abrams tanks
Regulations

Beverage industry frets over Bali’s plastic bottle ban
Entertainment

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes
