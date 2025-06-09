TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Empowering plantation smallholders to address economic inequality

Despite their substantial contribution to national production, many smallholders remain trapped in structural disadvantages. 

Jannus TH Siahaan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025 Published on Jun. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-06-08T13:38:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Empowering plantation smallholders to address economic inequality Key commodity: A farmer harvests oil palm fresh fruit bunches on May 23, 2022, at a plantation in Kuta Makmur, Aceh. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

T

he plight of smallholders in Indonesia’s oil palm sector has resurfaced as a crucial yet often overlooked issue. Despite their substantial contribution to national production, many smallholders remain trapped in structural disadvantages, facing low productivity, insecure land tenure, limited access to capital and unequal relationships with large agribusiness firms. 

This situation persists despite the clear mandate of the 2014 Plantation Law, which obliges plantation firms to engage in partnership arrangements with surrounding smallholders, specifically through a framework that revives the once-successful Nucleus Estate and Smallholder (NES) scheme. 

The failure to enforce this mandate raises serious questions about governance, legal consistency and the future of inclusive agricultural development in Indonesia.

The NES scheme, introduced in the 1970s and 1980s under World Bank financing, was a cornerstone of Indonesia’s rural development strategy. It brought state-owned plantation companies into partnership with smallholders, offering them technical support, market access and financial backing. 

The model was straightforward: A nucleus estate (often run by a state-owned company) served as the core production hub, while smallholders surrounding the estate were integrated into the supply chain. 

Crucially, these smallholders received support in land preparation, seed inputs and harvest logistics, enabling them to achieve yields comparable to those of large estates. In its heyday, NES was credited with reducing poverty, bridging productivity gaps and expanding rural infrastructure. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, since the withdrawal of World Bank support and the dominance of private investors in plantation expansion, the NES model has largely faded into obscurity.

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Related Articles

Prabowo’s S. Korean approach

South Korea’s new president: Implications for bilateral and regional cooperation

Grade 11 student emphasizes impact of technology on agricultural water conservation

Urgent need to safeguard Indonesia’s agricultural future

Govt tightens rules on palm oil firms’ mandatory land allocation for smallholders

Related Article

Prabowo’s S. Korean approach

South Korea’s new president: Implications for bilateral and regional cooperation

Grade 11 student emphasizes impact of technology on agricultural water conservation

Urgent need to safeguard Indonesia’s agricultural future

Govt tightens rules on palm oil firms’ mandatory land allocation for smallholders

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

More in Opinion

 View more
Divers explore a coral reef on Sept. 7, 2023, in the Tomia Sea in Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi.
Academia

The ocean is not just a carbon sink
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27.
Academia

ASEAN's choice: A principled future or a path to irrelevance?
A fisherman unloads a crate from a small boat at the Muara Angke fishing port in North Jakarta on Nov. 21, 2024.
Academia

UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting at the Business Roundtable headquarters on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the group of CEO’s as his recent tariff implementations have sparked uncertainty that have helped fuel a market sell-off.
Editorial

Economic gunboat diplomacy
The Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded by haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

The Latest

 View more
Americas

China tells citizens in Los Angeles to boost personal security

Archipelago

Calls grow for nickel mining in Raja Ampat to end permanently
Americas

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit
Regulations

Don't let deep sea become 'wild west', UN chief tells world leaders
Markets

CPO export levy hike may jeopardize subsidized cooking oil supply
Society

RI children get access to new therapy for neurofibromatosis type 1
Economy

Cement industry takes hit from slowdown in construction, govt spending
Asia & Pacific

Japan confirms China's aircraft carrier sailed east of Iwo Jima for first time
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Empowering plantation smallholders to address economic inequality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.