TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-06-11T10:14:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy Presidential candidate and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

D

elivering a speech at the World Government Summit back in February, President Prabowo Subianto proudly claimed his administration’s success in implementing a meritocratic government under his rule. Analysts, however, claim otherwise, as government officials appointed by the President since he took over tend to have notable ties to him without a transparent assessment of their competence.

Tending to the President’s meritocracy claims fails to bear any significant weight when his second-in-command, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was chosen as his running mate not for political merit but merely due to his popularity as the son of Prabowo’s predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Under Jokowi, the Constitutional Court controversially amended election rules, paving the way for Gibran to run as Prabowo’s vice-presidential candidate. That ruling, delivered under a cloud of ethical violations by Anwar Usman, the court’s chief justice, who is also Jokowi’s brother-in-law, marked a turning point in the erosion of Indonesia’s hope of a meritocratic reality.

Since taking over from Jokowi, Prabowo has adopted his predecessor’s clientelist tendencies. His younger brother and business mogul, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, has enjoyed the liberty of becoming the country’s special envoy on climate change and at times the de facto second-in-command, often representing the President in his absence.

Alongside Hashim, Prabowo’s nephews are also active in the country’s politics. In the last few months of his presidency, Jokowi appointed Prabowo’s nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, as the deputy finance minister to facilitate the transition of the administration. President Prabowo has retained Thomas as a deputy to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Thomas’ brother, Budi Djiwandono, and Hashim’s daughter, Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, secured House of Representatives seats, thanks to their familial ties with Gerindra Party founder and chairman Prabowo.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Rahayu, alongside her brother and former House lawmaker Aryo Djojohadikusumo, are now also involved in the management of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), tightening the family’s grip over both the public and private sectors.

Popular

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft
Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

Related Articles

Demonizing CSOs

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit

Analysis: Fraud cases at BPDs set major setback for the banking industry

Related Article

Demonizing CSOs

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit

Analysis: Fraud cases at BPDs set major setback for the banking industry

Popular

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft
Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

More in Opinion

 View more
Presidential candidate and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto.
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy
President Prabowo Subianto raises his fist while addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
A man holds a placard that reads “The fight against HIV is a public matter. Everyone is concerned” from Housing Works, a charity that helps Haitians living with HIV/AIDS, for displaying on June 2, 2025, at an office in Port-au-Prince.
Academia

Rebuilding the aid consensus

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walking to the stage before delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Indo Defense 2024 Expo & Forum, which was held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025.
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ministry to hold second regional head retreat in West Java
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
Companies

Germany’s Daimler opens new bus, truck factory in Cikarang
Society

West Java’s education maneuvers not binding for all: Ombudsman

Asia & Pacific

South Korea halts loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts against North
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.