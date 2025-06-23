TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Why attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should concern us all

Indonesia’s voice reminds us that the pursuit of peace and adherence to international norms are not just ideals, but urgent necessities for global stability.

Achsanul Habib (The Jakarta Post)
Geneva, Switzerland
Mon, June 23, 2025

Why attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should concern us all Unprecedented attack: A woman holds a picture of Seyed Amir Hossein Feghhi, the slain head of Iran's Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute, as people gather on June 13 for a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in central Tehran. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centers and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

M

ilitary strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities on June 12, 13 and 16 marked a gravely concerning development in the Middle East. In a cycle of continuous conflict, headlines tend to blur, but this incident warrants special attention due to the immediate threat to life as well as the implications for international peace, legal standards, the future of nuclear disarmament and most importantly, human lives.

The attack, carried out by Israel, targeted nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz, both of which have been under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These facilities are meant for peaceful uses, safeguarded and subject to inspection.

Their targeting is therefore not just a military action. It is a dangerous breach of international law, including the United Nations Charter, the IAEA Statute, and norms governing the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

While the justification provided focused on concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, such a precedent, military strikes on verified civilian nuclear sites, sets a perilous standard. What would happen if similar measures were implemented in other places? Is the nuclear infrastructure of any state really safe?

Indonesia, like many other countries, has spoken out strongly against the situation. The Conference on Disarmament (CD), a multilateral forum in Geneva that works on negotiating disarmament treaties, discussed this issue immediately. The consensus among many states, particularly from developing countries, was clear: This attack undermines global non-proliferation norms, threatens regional stability and raises the specter of radiological disaster.

It is easy to forget that nuclear facilities are not just political assets, they are complex and sensitive installations. Any harm, whether deliberate or not, could result in radioactive contamination with global repercussions. Its consequences might extend well beyond the immediate area, endangering ecosystems and human lives.

More broadly, this incident places immense pressure on the integrity of the IAEA. The Agency plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and peace of nuclear programs. Despite certain limitations, a system that has contributed to maintaining a degree of global trust and stability for decades is weakened when its authority is undermined, particularly by attacking sites under its safeguards.

More in Opinion

Steadfast voice: An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17, 2018, demanding justice over deaths during riots amid the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Academia

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes
Delegates and participants gather on Sept. 25, 2023, for the opening of the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference 2023 in Vienna, where Indonesia was elected to the IAEA Board of Governors.
Academia

What Trump’s nuclear orders reveal about Indonesia’s posture
Sitting out G7: President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Academia

The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
As much as 85 photos depicting May 1998 riot in Surakarta, Central Java, are exhibited in 'Refleksi Peristiwa Mei 1998' (A Reflection of May 1998).
Editorial

Acknowledging our dark past
Pakistani pilgrims walk with their belongings after they returned from Iran following the Israeli strikes in Iran at the Pakistan-Iran border crossing in Taftan, Pakistan on June 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

More than 100 Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel

Markets

Shares slip, oil rises as investors weigh Iran risks
Middle East and Africa

Trump disavows spy chief Gabbard's take on Iran's nuclear program
Archipelago

Forestry Ministry to strengthen enforcement at Tesso Nilo National Park
Society

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Entertainment

Marcello Tahitoe surrenders to the 'wave' of music
Archipelago

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert
Politics

Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions
Opinion

Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity
