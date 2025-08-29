TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Despite the country’s rapid digital adoption in recent years, a significant percentage of the banking system continues to operate on legacy infrastructure developed decades ago.

Djoni Tany (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-08-28T13:09:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java. A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java. (Antara/Henry Purba)

I

ndonesia’s financial institutions stand at a crossroads in their technological evolution. Despite the country’s rapid digital adoption in recent years, a significant percentage of the banking system continues to operate on legacy infrastructure developed decades ago.

This places Indonesia in a challenging position, though similar patterns exist across the broader APAC region, where financial markets like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Japan also contend with deeply entrenched legacy systems.

Legacy systems, typically monolithic, mainframe-based architectures built in the 1970s and 1980s, were revolutionary when first implemented but have become quite problematic when modern technologies emerged, such as digital and mobile banking, instant payments and alternative payment methods. 

The impact of maintaining legacy systems weighs heavily on Indonesia’s banking sector, with research indicating that banks globally allocate up to 60 percent of their IT budgets to maintain legacy infrastructure. The tech spending is predicted to rise, exceeding US$600 billion by 2028, driven by  so-called “vendor locks”, reducing the flexibility of Indonesia’s banks to select lower cost and higher-quality upgrades, leading to excessive customization of those outdated platforms and disjointed integrations of additional newly-acquired tech in attempts to fix the situation.  

Banks in Indonesia are actively engaged in card systems modernization efforts, recognizing the unsustainable nature of their current technological foundations. It’s also driven by rising rates of fraud, with 1 in 4 Indonesian consumers losing money to scams via real-time payments, leading 56 percent of consumers to value fraud prevention when selecting their financial services provider. Banks must balance the expense of system maintenance against investments needed to compete with the growing presence of digital banks and new challengers that have started to gain traction in the country.

Despite widespread acknowledgement of the need for change, modernization efforts by Indonesian financial institutions are frequently sidetracked by obstacles. Research by McKinsey & Company indicates that 70 percent of digital transformations exceed their original budgets, and 7 percent end up costing more than double their initial projection. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Several common traps await unprepared Indonesian banks. Many institutions fail to accurately assess interdependencies within their existing systems, leading to cascading implementation challenges that are particularly problematic given Indonesia’s geographic complexity and diverse banking news across thousands of islands. Modernization requires specialized skills that bridge legacy understanding with cloud expertise, a talent combination that is especially scarce in Indonesia’s competitive technology labour market.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Related Articles

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Sri Lanka's most-wanted man arrested in Indonesia

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

How consumer rights are protected in financial transactions

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Related Article

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Sri Lanka's most-wanted man arrested in Indonesia

Small islands offer safe havens for endangered species

How consumer rights are protected in financial transactions

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

More in Opinion

 View more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China.
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java.
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
This undated US Air Force file photo released on June 20, 2019, shows a photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. A US spy drone was some 34 kilometers from the nearest point in Iran when it was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on June 20, 2019, a US general said.
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?

Highlight
Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kwitang, Jakarta, on Aug. 29, 2025.
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Indonesia to remain active in FX market after rupiah slide, BI says
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?
Markets

Asia upbeat on Wall St boost as markets await US inflation data
Academia

The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Art & Culture

Indonesia heads to BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Front Row Paris
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.