TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Is the House still relevant, or should it be abolished?

Without the legislative body, the executive branch would lack a crucial check on its power, which would jeopardize the democratic framework.

Patrick Ziegenhain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Cikarang, West Java
Sat, August 30, 2025 Published on Aug. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-08-29T14:49:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025. Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

O

n Aug. 26, Kompas daily published an article titled "Mungkinkah Negara Tanpa DPR”, which can be translated as “Could the country do without the House of Representatives?”.

A day earlier, students from various higher education institutions rallied outside the House to protest against the rise in lawmakers’ housing allowances. One of the demands raised during the protest was the dissolution of the House, which the students regard as representing the rulers more than the people.

As someone who wrote his PhD thesis about the Indonesian legislature at the beginning of the Reform Era, such an aspiration inspired me to think about the current role of the House in the country’s political system.

Is it still important in safeguarding democracy or would abolishing it completely be better?

The main argument for abolishing the House is its failure to fulfill its functions, resulting in ineffectiveness and high costs for the general public.

Historically, a presidential decree in 1959 set a precedent for dissolution of the legislative branch. At that time, however, Indonesia operated a parliamentary system of government. The decree guided Indonesia back to the presidential system under the 1945 Constitution, which gives no room for abolition of the House.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In Indonesian practice, however, the government, not the national legislature, prepares and decides on most legislative and budgetary work. Legislative members have very limited input. Consequently, the legislative body seems to merely rubber-stamp government policies rather than act as a true legislative partner.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

Related Articles

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

President Prabowo calls for calm after protests

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

The urgent need for Earth-centered legal systems

ASEAN needs ‘bolder reforms’ to attract investments: PM Wong

Related Article

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

President Prabowo calls for calm after protests

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

The urgent need for Earth-centered legal systems

ASEAN needs ‘bolder reforms’ to attract investments: PM Wong

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

More in Opinion

 View more
A aerial view of the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia on Aug. 2, 2024, in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Global securitization of rare earths: A descent into geopolitical turmoil
Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Academia

Is the House still relevant, or should it be abolished?
The causeway linking Malaysia's southern state of Johor (top) and Singapore (botom) is seen from Singapore on April 1, 2020.
Academia

Building ASEAN’s future through shared SEZs

Highlight
People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle.
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
Students eat lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at 11 State Senior High School in East Jakarta on January 6, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s long vision on education
The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Popomangun, Low Moromi explore life's rhythm in geometry, cloud

Politics

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Economy

Local tourism surges on viral 'aura farming' Pacu Jalur video
Archipelago

Over 450 students in Bengkulu fall ill after eating free school meals
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia boost maritime security cooperation

Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh debt grows, Danantara steps in
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is the House still relevant, or should it be abolished?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.