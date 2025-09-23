Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on Sept. 20, 2025, upon his arrival at his hotel in New York, the United States. Prabowo will deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on Sept. 23, 2025. (Antara/Fathur Rochman)

President Prabowo Subianto must ensure that Indonesia’s calls for peace, whether in Palestine, Ukraine or elsewhere, are grounded in principle and respect for international law, not expedient shortcuts

P resident Prabowo Subianto arrived in New York, the United States, on Sept. 20 for his first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), marking the return of Indonesia’s head of state to the UN forum after a 10-year absence under his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who preferred domestic pragmatism to global stagecraft.

Prabowo, unlike Jokowi, clearly wants to project himself as an international statesman. Yet, presence alone does not equal leadership.

A UN speech is symbolic, but credibility rests on consistency, between what is promised abroad and what is practiced at home. For Indonesia, the risk is that symbolism outpaces substance and the world questions whether Jakarta’s rhetoric matches reality.

Indonesia is often praised as the world’s third-largest democracy, a key country of the Global South and a bridge-builder between North and South, East and West. The UNGA offers an opportunity to reinforce that reputation. Prabowo will likely speak on food security, global equity and peace building, topics that resonate with UN audiences.

But Indonesia’s real test is not in delivering well-crafted rhetoric. It is in following through. A speech can grab headlines, but credibility is built on consistent policy at home and abroad.

If Prabowo wishes to position Indonesia as a leader in the fight against climate change, he must first confront contradictions in Indonesia’s policies. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal and one of the biggest producers of palm oil, both linked to deforestation and carbon emissions.

On the international stage, Indonesia has pledged to reach net-zero by 2060 and reduce deforestation. Yet at home, coal plants continue to expand and forest protections remain weak. The question practically writes itself: Can Indonesia credibly lead on climate while doubling down on coal and palm oil?