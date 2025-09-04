TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest
Indonesia seeks justice, protection after embassy staff killing in Peru

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest
Indonesia seeks justice, protection after embassy staff killing in Peru

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Europe needs a euro stablecoin

As envisioned, the digital euro will be useless for corporate transactions, and it will probably not play a significant role in liquidity management or wholesale payments.

Lucrezia Reichlin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Thu, September 4, 2025 Published on Sep. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-09-03T14:35:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A US$100 bill lies on top of euro bills in Bogota on July 12. A US$100 bill lies on top of euro bills in Bogota on July 12. (AFP/Daniel Munoz)

E

urope has high hopes for the “digital euro” now in development. Cash has long served as the ultimate anchor for commercial bank deposits, direct claims on the central bank, thereby underpinning trust in the financial system as whole. In the digital age, when cash’s share of even small retail transactions is dwindling fast, the European Central Bank hopes that the digital euro can fill that role.

But ambitions for the digital euro extend further. Europe also hopes that the currency can bolster its strategic autonomy, in a world where the United States dollar is the preeminent international reserve currency, and payment systems, international and domestic, are dominated by private US companies. According to this vision, the digital euro would safeguard the euro’s international role and support challengers to US payment hegemony. On its own, however, the digital euro is unlikely to fulfill these expectations.

The digital euro has been conceived as a complement to physical cash. Like cash, digital euros would be distributed by commercial banks but redeemable by the central bank. Like cash, they would be legal tender, so Europeans could use them to pay for purchases, and to send money to one another. And like cash, they would offer no yield. Though digital-wallet holdings will be capped at 3,000 euros (US$3,500), they can be freely topped up.

But, as envisioned, the digital euro will be useless for corporate transactions, and it will probably not play a significant role in liquidity management or wholesale payments. And these transactions, not retail payments, are the ones that will make a difference in strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy, including in payments.

The ECB has a plan to expand the digital euro’s role in wholesale payments by linking its central ledger system to the wholesale-payments systems of the future, which will probably be underpinned by distributed ledger technology (DLT). To this end, two programs have been announced. The Pontes program is a shorter-term initiative, focused on creating a bridge between private DLT platforms and the ECB’s existing centralized-ledger system, TARGET Services. The more ambitious Appia program aims to create a “future-ready” integrated financial ecosystem, based on DLT.

These initiatives will enable the ECB to act as the main counterparty for a range of exchanges, including inter-bank money-market transactions, in a world where banks and other market participants have embraced DLT. But since all they will really do is make it as quick and efficient to use euros for wholesale transactions as it is to use US dollars or other currencies, Pontes and Appia are unlikely to bring about a substantial increase in the euro’s share of international transactions or foreign reserves.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

There is, however, a potential game-changer: stablecoins (digital assets that are pegged to traditional fiat currencies or commodities). Stablecoins could act as an alternative to deposits. While the Appia program does not commit the ECB to creating a euro stablecoin, it will create the infrastructure for a stablecoin’s development. And with supportive regulations, stablecoins could combine the speed and efficiency of digital payments with the security of bank deposits.

Popular

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Related Articles

Tianjin talks: Turning conflict into cautious cooperation

Change of narratives and the state’s return

Trump moves forward on plans for a Department of War

Euro under pressure as US-EU trade deal fails to impress

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Related Article

Tianjin talks: Turning conflict into cautious cooperation

Change of narratives and the state’s return

Trump moves forward on plans for a Department of War

Euro under pressure as US-EU trade deal fails to impress

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Popular

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

More in Opinion

 View more
A US$100 bill lies on top of euro bills in Bogota on July 12.
Academia

Europe needs a euro stablecoin
A military transport aircraft drops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, on July 27, 2025. Jordanian and Emirati planes dropped food into Gaza on July 27, as Israel began a limited “tactical pause“ in military operations to allow the United Nations and aid agencies to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.
Academia

Manufactured famines in Gaza: Why haven’t they been halted?

A demonstrator shouts next to a bonfire emitting noxious smoke in Bandung on Sept. 1, 2025, during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council.
Academia

What’s behind the rioting? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel stand guard on the street outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Politics

Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel march outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Editorial

The lure of martial law
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes part in a meeting with Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Committee IV on the 2026 state budget bill in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025.
Economy

Sri Mulyani seeks to reassure public, investors

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Stella Atmadja, a Young Cinephile, Donates Proceeds from Her Work to Support Filmmakers
Tech

Prosecutors detain three more in TaniHub graft probe
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, Xi discuss Giant Sea Wall in Beijing meeting
Archipelago

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia
Politics

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death
Academia

Europe needs a euro stablecoin
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo meets Putin in China
Entertainment

'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Europe needs a euro stablecoin

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.