Did Prabowo’s fiscal vision leave people behind?

Adisti Sukma Sawitri (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, September 15, 2025 Published on Sep. 14, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nation address on Aug. 15 during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nation address on Aug. 15 during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

or a leader democratically elected by the people and with historic legislative support, it is ironic that President Prabowo Subianto finds himself on the line in less than a year of his tenure. 

Protests and riots rocked the nation in August, in the wake of the country’s commemoration of 80 years of Independence. Only weeks after the President delivered his first state of the nation address and the 2026 state budget, unrest erupted over a controversial hike in lawmakers’ salaries. 

But the public anger went beyond the pay rise. It was also directed at Prabowo who has been criticized for his fiscal policies to finance his costly populist programs. These programs come at the cost of deep budget cuts elsewhere.     

While doubling the budget for the free nutritious meal program (MBG) to Rp 335 trillion (US$20.4 billion) and increasing lawmaker salaries, Prabowo and his administration cut transfers to regions by almost 25 percent of the amount delivered this year at Rp 864 trillion.

In regions such as Pati, Central Java, protests broke out, triggered by the local government's move to increase property taxes. With financial support from the central government drying up, the local administrations chose to try the easiest way to squeeze more liquidity: taxing the people.

The central government, too, is betting on aggressive revenue growth of taxation at 13.5 percent, a figure that former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called “high and ambitious”. Yet, the President, who has no opposition in the House of Representatives and other branches of the government, is carrying on with the plan. 

The enormous power that the President possesses may be the root of the current crisis. Prabowo’s political dominance in the government and the legislature may become a liability when used to push through his priority programs too forcefully, putting pressure on the economy and the public. 

A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest on Sept. 9 in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 people’s demands.
Academia

Inequality and the demand for emancipatory democracy
A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans at his farm at the foot of Mount Puntang, Bandung regency, West Java.
Academia

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade
(Source: Henry Cruz and Lili Vallejo, 2023, ‘The Prioritization of External Security as a Means of Guaranteeing Multidimensional Security and Economic Growth’)
Academia

The world is back to the 1930s war economy

Ternate Police personnel arrest an university student during a protest in front of the Ternate Legislative Council (DPRD) building in North Maluku on Sept. 1, 2025. Police disperse protestors after the protest against House of Representatives members' lavish allowance and the killing of a ride-hailing driver after being ran over by a police vehicle escalates.
Politics

Listyo on thin ice as calls for police reform intensify
A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest in front of the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 9, 2025. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 people’s demands.
Editorial

Beyond the hashtags
Aftermath: Residents inspect the condition of a temple damaged by flooding on Thursday 11, at Kumbasari Market in Denpasar. The Bali Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) recorded more than 120 areas hit by the flooding in seven regencies and cities in Bali. The disaster left at least 14 people dead and two missing.
Economy

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

