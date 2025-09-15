UNGA: Human rights and Prabowo's political test

Demonstrators hold illustrations of Affan Kurniawan during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025, two days after the ‘ojol’ (motorcycle transportation) driver was killed when he was run over by a tactical vehicle of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob). (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Following the mass demontrations earlier this month and its devastating toll, the government needs to take proactive steps toward accountability, or the President's appearance at the UN General Assembly next week could be met with a negative response over Indonesia's pattern of state impunity.

N ext Tuesday, Sept. 23, will be a crucial date for President Prabowo Subianto: For the first time since taking office, he will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This occasion should provide an opportunity to show how Indonesia has emerged as one of the world's largest democracies, bringing a vision for peace, development and the position of Southeast Asia amid global rivalries.

However, instead of receiving a positive response, the international spotlight has focused on a serious issue: alleged human rights violations in authorities’ handling of mass demonstrations on Aug. 25-31. The demonstrations that initially demanded social justice ended in clashes with security forces, leaving at least 11 dead, hundreds injured and more than 1,000 arrested.

A report from the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) said 1,683 people were detained, while the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) put the tally at 3,337 arrested and 1,042 injured.

The UN, through its Office on Human Rights (OHCHR), publicly called on the Indonesian government on Sept. 1 to open dialogue, respect freedom of expression and guarantee press freedom and the safety of journalists.

In other words, human rights issues have entered the global stage before President Prabowo delivers his speech in New York.

This situation reminds the public of past tragedies, especially the Santa Cruz massacre in Dili, East Timor on Nov. 12, 1991, when troops from the Indonesian Armed Forces (ABRI) opened fire on peaceful demonstrators at Santa Cruz Cemetery, killing over 270 people, injuring hundreds of others and leaving dozens missing. The international community reacted strongly: Indonesia's reputation suffered and for the first time, the issue of East Timor entered the UN agenda.