TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Are we in a financial bubble?

Financial bubbles are notoriously difficult to define in real time – until the moment they burst.

Dambisa Moyo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Thu, October 23, 2025 Published on Oct. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-10-22T13:08:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Attendees tour stands at the GTC Paris NVIDIA booth on June 12 at the VivaTech technology start-ups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris. Attendees tour stands at the GTC Paris NVIDIA booth on June 12 at the VivaTech technology start-ups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris. (AFP/Thomas Samson )

F

inancial bubbles are notoriously difficult to define in real time – until the moment they burst. To say with any conviction whether we are in one now, one must understand the magnitude and intensity of today’s artificial intelligence investment boom, as well as the timing of the potential bubble’s end.

There are at least four ways to determine when a bubble is building in financial markets. The first is to look at valuations. Even when conventional valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings (PE) ratios reach excessive levels, the market might excuse this by focusing on new metrics to justify overvaluations.

For much of the past 25 years, the average PE ratio across the S&P 500 has been 16x, whereas now it is 25x. But this increase can be justified by focusing on the potential for new productivity gains from AI, or on products with a national-security value – such as semiconductors, which will be protected and ultimately backstopped by the government.

Moreover, some commentators argue that existing indicators like gross domestic product simply are not capturing new sources of growth potential in the economy. For now, the fact that expected equity returns are higher than bond returns means that equity valuations are indeed “rational,” even if they seem high.

A second factor to consider is the prevailing narrative, which usually revolves around the message that “this time is different.” A bubble is almost always buttressed by belief in a new paradigm or emerging technology – whether it be the internet, the Japanese production process, electricity, railroads or canals. The typical narrative creates a mental bridge between what actually is (current cash flows) and what could be (forecasts of future revenues).

The bridge is what lures investors to buy into a possible upside. While they may start by focusing on the rationally calculable growth forecasts of the business, the next step is to buy into an irrational story about an imminent economic transformation. This is when investing becomes overly one-sided, because it becomes hard to argue against the prevailing narrative.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Just in the past month, two start-ups have garnered eye-popping valuations by tapping into the AI narrative. Nano Nuclear Energy was valued at US $2.3 billion despite having no revenue or even a license to operate; and the data-center energy supplier Fermi, which was founded only in January 2025, was valued at $14.8 billion.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

Related Articles

Why Hong Kong Should Be Your Next Business Destination

Time to move from vision to mission

Better together: Building 'Four Betters' in agrifood systems

The world’s $600 trillion balancing act

Turning disaster into opportunity

Related Article

Why Hong Kong Should Be Your Next Business Destination

Time to move from vision to mission

Better together: Building 'Four Betters' in agrifood systems

The world’s $600 trillion balancing act

Turning disaster into opportunity

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

More in Opinion

 View more
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right, standing) and President Prabowo Subianto shake hands on July 9, 2025, during the Brazil-Indonesia bilateral meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasília.
Academia

Brazil and ASEAN: Together for a prosperous and peaceful future
The logo of ASEAN is pictured on May 15 in front of Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. Southeast Asian leaders expressed deep concern over United States President Donald Trump's tariff blitz when they met at a summit on May 26, warning that the unilateral move posed huge challenges to economic growth and stability in the region, according to a draft statement seen by AFP.
Academia

A blueprint for a stronger, more relevant ASEAN
Attendees tour stands at the GTC Paris NVIDIA booth on June 12 at the VivaTech technology start-ups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris.
Academia

Are we in a financial bubble?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures during the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept. 23, 2025.
Economy

Prabowo’s ‘Indonesia Incorporated’ vision faces test of market trust
Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare.
Editorial

Democracy firewall
Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta on January 17, 2019.
Markets

BI pauses after three consecutive rate cuts, but open to more

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Brazil and ASEAN: Together for a prosperous and peaceful future
Culture and Entertainment

Why ‘nonton bareng’ might be the future of indie cinema
Companies

Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Academia

A blueprint for a stronger, more relevant ASEAN
Academia

Are we in a financial bubble?
Economy

Prabowo’s ‘Indonesia Incorporated’ vision faces test of market trust
Academia

Beyond fire brigades: Financing prevention, not panic
Archipelago

248 tonnes of radioactive contaminated material moved into Serang estate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Are we in a financial bubble?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.