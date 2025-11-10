Canada and ASEAN: Building the future together

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Canada strengthens ties with ASEAN for the long run, not just because it wants to be, but because ASEAN’s prosperity and stability is also Canada’s.
ince Canada became ASEAN’s third dialogue partner in 1977, Canada’s partnership with ASEAN has been built on trust, shared values and collaboration.
We have stood together to promote sustainable development, inclusive growth and a rules-based international order, rooted in a belief that by working together, we can most effectively tackle global challenges, from climate change and digital transformation to gender equality and regional security. These are the defining qualities of a reliable partner that works to address challenges collaboratively.
Just last month, I had the privilege of joining Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who attended the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur as guest of the chair. His choice to make ASEAN his first stop on his first official visit to Asia speaks volumes and is a clear signal that Canada recognizes and respects ASEAN’s centrality and unity in an increasingly divided world.
Malaysia’s leadership under the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability” was a hallmark of ASEAN’s forward-looking agenda, while the historic accession of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member state underscored the importance of standing together in navigating global uncertainty and instability.
Canada is a Pacific country, with over 27,000 kilometers of Pacific coastline, over half of new Canadians coming from the Indo-Pacific region, and ASEAN representing Canada’s fourth-largest trading partner.
I am a Pacific Canadian, having grown up in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia where Asia is about the same distance away as Canada’s East Coast.
Economic cooperation is a cornerstone of our engagement. In 2024, Canada-ASEAN trade hit over US$30.1 billion. Having just signed an important Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Indonesia last month, we are now working to finalize the negotiations of the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA), a transformative deal that will boost trade, create jobs, streamline regulations and contribute to our respective GDPs.
