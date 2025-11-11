TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From Portuguese to ‘gratis’: Prabowo’s double-edged language politics

Skepticism toward state paternalism, visible in online critiques of the free nutritious meal program rollout and in discussions about Prabowo’s ASEAN diplomacy, reflects a generation less easily swayed by spectacle.

Adi Abidin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 11, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T12:28:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
More languages in schools: President Prabowo Subianto ('right') and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a press conference on Oct. 23 after their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta. During their bilateral meeting, Prabowo said he plans to add Portuguese to foreign language education in Indonesia, while the sector also prepares to make English a compulsory subject in schools. More languages in schools: President Prabowo Subianto ('right') and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a press conference on Oct. 23 after their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta. During their bilateral meeting, Prabowo said he plans to add Portuguese to foreign language education in Indonesia, while the sector also prepares to make English a compulsory subject in schools. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

W

hen my nine-year-old heard President Prabowo Subianto’s announcement, she asked,  “Are there even Portuguese teachers?”

It was an innocent question, but one that cuts through the President’s latest policy spectacle over the stated introduction of Portuguese into the national curriculum during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s recent visit to Jakarta.

The announcement came on the heels of Timor-Leste’s long-awaited admission to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as its 11th member. This move closed a half-century loop that began with Indonesia’s 1975 invasion, a 24-year occupation, and independence in 2002. Portuguese is an official language in the country.

Its symbolism may have been coincidental, though it could appear deliberate, a gesture of reconciliation dressed as diplomacy, and an act of cultural projection layered over a region in transition.

Prabowo’s Portuguese language plan still seems to reveal less about linguistic curiosity, than about the symbolic language that his presidency speaks. Like the free nutritious meal (MBG) program that has defined his first year, it hints at a politics of language, a carefully scripted blend of paternal command and populist theater that shapes both his domestic and foreign agendas.

Prabowo’s approach, at home and abroad, appears to operate on dual frequencies. The Portuguese initiative may signal a Global South and reconciliation positioning, aligning Indonesia with Brazil and the Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) world. Yet, the move also projects control and hierarchy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It is a gesture of magnanimity from a leader still wrestling with the shadows of his past military venture in East Timor, where his name remains tied to well-documented controversies.

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

Related Articles

Two school collapses prompt West Java to inspect buildings

Prabowo claims 8% growth is possible through free meals program

Death of 12-year-old student highlights govt failure to prevent school bullying

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue

East Java school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

Related Article

Two school collapses prompt West Java to inspect buildings

Prabowo claims 8% growth is possible through free meals program

Death of 12-year-old student highlights govt failure to prevent school bullying

Beyond the Bali bombing: A journey from terror to dialogue

East Java school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

More in Opinion

 View more
A Palestinian youth walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings on Nov. 2, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
A man collects used items including plastic bottles on Sept. 2, 2025 at the Cipeucang landfill, where the local administration plans to build a waste-to-energy plant to burn waste and generate electricity, in South Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) students join an Indonesian language class on May 17, 2022, attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono.
Academia

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Highlight
Personnel of the National Police's Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor) collect evidence at the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the SMAN 72 Jakarta state senior high school complex in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Nationwide school safety in spotlight after SMAN 72 Jakarta blasts
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Editorial

False national heroes
Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java.
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Pertamina gears up to merge key business arms by year-end
Europe

Indonesia, Croatia vow closer cooperation and OECD support
Companies

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Asia & Pacific

Thailand says 'hostilities' remain despite Cambodia peace pact
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November
Economy

Consumer spending: Reviving the rhythm
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From Portuguese to ‘gratis’: Prabowo’s double-edged language politics

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.