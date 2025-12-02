Analysis: House latest to join race to "reform" Polri

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
oving the bill to amend the 2001 Law on the National Police (Polri) into its priority list for legislation in 2025-2026, the House of Representatives is joining the presidential office and the police itself in an unofficial race to "reform" the country's main law enforcement agency.
Police reform has become even more imperative after the widespread protests in August, triggered in part by Polri’s brutal handling of anti-government protests and the demand for their accountability, like all public institutions.
The question is which of these three “contestants” can make meaningful changes to the police so that it lives up to its slogan to serve, protect, and nurture the community. Much of what came from them are rhetorical statements to appease an angry public wanting greater police accountability.
In September, Polri Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo established his reform team comprising 52 officers from the force, not only in response to growing public criticisms but also to preempt Prabowo's plan to launch his own team.
After much resistance from the police, Prabowo on Nov. 8 commissioned a team to “speed” up police reform, comprising 10 people and led by former Constitutional Court Chief Justice Jimly Asshiddiqie. But this looks more like a compromise with the inclusion of Gen. Listyo and two former police chiefs in the team.
Now the House joins the fray, announcing on Nov. 18 that the bill on amending the Polri Law will be given priority for deliberations that should be completed in the 2025-2026 seating period.
A draft of the bill currently circulating in limited circles has been claimed to be the House's own initiative. But looking at the content, it could easily have been written by the police.
