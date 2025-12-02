TheJakartaPost

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (2 of 2)

Cross-pillar coordination within ASEAN and acceleration of all integration initiatives should become the main agenda, while at the same reviving ASEAN’s role in the greater Asia region, and Indo-Pacific. 

Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 2, 2025

A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7, 2025, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7, 2025, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

F

ragmentation risk extends far beyond ASEAN. The bloc’s economic trajectory is deeply intertwined with East Asian powerhouses, China, Japan and Korea, as well as Australia and New Zealand. Regional surveillance by institutions such as ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office and the International Monetary Fund identifies uncertainty surrounding United States trade policy as a primary risk to ASEAN+3 growth heading into 2026, even as domestic demand remains resilient.

We therefore need a cohesive East Asian response that keeps markets open.

Here, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) plays a critical role. It is not just a trade agreement, it is a strategic platform that links ASEAN with its northeast Asia counterpart.

The fifth RCEP Leaders’ Summit in Kuala Lumpur reaffirmed that the agreement should stabilize the regional trading system and support supply chains. The Leaders’ Statement sent clear important three messages that, if implemented and promoted even further, can make RCEP a powerful strategic platform for ASEAN and its partners in the region.

The first message reaffirmed World Trade Organization principles and commitment to keep the RCEP market open, transparent, fair and rules-based. This is a direct signal against ad-hoc and discriminatory measures that may fuel economic fragmentation.

Second, leaders agreed to accelerate full implementation of RCEP provisions and to refrain from measures inconsistent with RCEP obligations. In this context, the leaders also request for the preparation of general review of the agreement scheduled for 2027. During this general review, members are expected to look at how RCEP could become an effective platform to deal with new emerging issues.

Third, leaders signaled institutional upgrades. These include establishing a permanent RCEP Secretariat to replace the current small support unit, so that important efforts such monitoring and capacity building can become routine tasks rather than sporadic activities. Indonesia publicly offered to host the secretariat in Jakarta, a move that can align RCEP with other initiatives convened under ASEAN.

Workers at the Arun storage and regasification facility in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, prepare mooring equipment on Jan. 19, 2015, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Tangguh Towuti arrives offshore, carrying 119,000 cubic meters of the fossil fuel from Tangguh, West Papua.
First mover or fast follower? ASEAN’s readiness for global methane rules
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walk into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their Nov. 20 verdict hearing. The three defendants, indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court. Ira was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and Harry and Yusuf to four years.
Questioning the KPK's credibility
A mosque is surrounded by residual mud and standing water on Nov. 30, 2025, after a flash flood in Meureudu, the administrative seat of Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh.
The disastrous trap of Indonesia’s extraction strategy

President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits
Workers walk at the construction site of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP202 project in Jakarta, on Thursday, Nov. 27. Construction of the Sawah Besar Station, which adopts a transit-oriented development (TOD) concept, has reached 60.2 percent and is targeted for completion and operation in 2029.
Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029
Workers are pictured at a factory of fabric and garment producer PT Sari Warna Asli in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 17, 2025.
Local demand keeps RI factories humming as exports lose steam

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.