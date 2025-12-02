TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why cyclones have hit Southeast Asia so hard

While we cannot say for certain if climate change can be linked to the intense storms that caused devastation in countries across Southern Asia this year, they do indicate the advent of unknown conditions.

Steve Turton (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, December 2, 2025 Published on Dec. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-12-01T11:23:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A mosque is surrounded by residual mud and standing water on Nov. 30, 2025, after a flash flood in Meureudu, the administrative seat of Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh. A mosque is surrounded by residual mud and standing water on Nov. 30, 2025, after a flash flood in Meureudu, the administrative seat of Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

M

ore than 900 people are dead, thousands more missing and millions affected by a band of cyclones and extreme monsoonal weather across Southern Asia.

Torrential rain has triggered the worst flooding in decades, accompanied by landslides. Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia have been hit hardest. The death toll is likely to rise significantly.

Normally, cyclones don’t form close to the equator. But Cyclone Senyar formed just north of the equator in the Malacca Strait. It triggered lethal flooding in Sumatra and Peninsular Malaysia last week.

It wasn’t alone. Other tropical cyclones formed along a zone of converging trade winds north of the equator. Typhoon Koto caused severe flash floods and landslides in the Philippines before weakening as it neared Vietnam. Tropical Cyclone Ditwah devastated Sri Lanka.

One reason Sumatra was hit by such severe flooding was due to the unusual interaction between Typhoon Koto and Cyclone Senyar, which has now weakened.

The near-simultaneous emergence of these intense storms isn’t unheard of, and equatorial cyclones are rare but known. But the devastation is extraordinary.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described the floods as the “most challenging natural disaster” in the country’s history.

Is there a climate link? We don’t know yet. What we do know is that climate change is projected to trigger fewer cyclones overall but with higher intensity.

Cyclones, typhoons and hurricanes are different names for the same strong, spinning tropical storms. These storms form over large expanses of warm water, but not usually on the equatorial seas. This is because there’s not enough Coriolis force from Earth’s rotation at the equator to spin storms into their classic cyclonic structure.

The closest cyclone to the equator was 2001’s Tropical Storm Vamei, which formed at just 1.4 degrees North. Cyclone Senyar formed at 3.8 degrees North.

While tropical cyclones can form in any month, they’re more common between July and October in the Western North Pacific and North Indian oceans.

Cyclone Senyar and Typhoon Koto formed in the Northwest Pacific Basin, which has the largest, most frequent and most intense tropical cyclones in the world. Several devastating typhoons have hit the Philippines and parts of southern China this year.

One reason these cyclones have caused widespread damage is because they have hit countries where cyclones are rare, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Tropical cyclones are often smaller and much less common in the North Indian Ocean, which includes the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, but Cyclone Ditwar tracked directly down Sri Lanka’s eastern coast, magnifying the damage.

As the world’s oceans and atmosphere warm at an accelerating rate due to the rise in greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels, tropical cyclones are expected to become more intense. This is because cyclones get their energy from warm oceans.

The warmer the ocean, the more fuel for the storm: The warming atmosphere is supercharging the global water cycle and peak rainfall rates are increasing. When more rain falls in a short time, flash flooding becomes more likely.

We can’t immediately say climate change made these storms worse, as it takes time to pinpoint any link.

Many Australians will wonder whether these devastating cyclones across Asia are a warning for northern Australia’s monsoon season.

The wet season started with a bang in northern Australia, after Severe Tropical Cyclone Fina caused damage and disruption across the Top End and Kimberley last week. It was very early for a cyclone in the South Pacific and Indian oceans, as the season runs November to May.

Last week also saw the most damaging spring storms in more than a decade in South East Queensland and northern New South Wales. Giant hail and destructive winds did major damage, costing one insurer an estimated A$350 million (US$230 million).

This doesn’t mean a bad cyclone season is guaranteed. It’s not possible to predict individual tropical cyclone events far in advance. All indicators point to a mixed wet season across the north this year, with below-average rainfall across much of the northwest and average to above-average rainfall across the northeast.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has just declared a La Niña event in the Pacific. La Niña typically brings cooler, wetter weather to northern Australia, a stronger monsoon and a higher risk of cyclones. This La Niña is likely to be relatively weak and short-lived, which is why rainfall predictions are largely average.

Across most of the Coral Sea, sea surface temperatures are up to 2 degrees C above normal. This unusual warmth increases the risk of cyclone formation as well as more intense monsoonal rains and flooding in coming months. In the south, there’s increased risk of heat waves and bushfires, with a very hot summer forecast across most of Australia.

The BOM recently ended seasonal cyclone forecasts, as it’s no longer possible to do so reliably. Until now, meteorologists used historic data to reasonably accurately model the total number of cyclones in a season, but the climate is now changing so fast it’s no longer possible to do this.

As rescue attempts continue in many countries in the region, it’s clear we are now entering uncharted territory.

---

The writer is an adjunct professor of environmental geography at Central Queensland University. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Related Articles

Rehabilitating and reconstructing the republic

Tropical storm deaths cross 500 in Southeast Asia

Academic colonialism concerns haunt rare rafflesia sighting

Related Article

Rehabilitating and reconstructing the republic

Tropical storm deaths cross 500 in Southeast Asia

Academic colonialism concerns haunt rare rafflesia sighting

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (1 of 2)

Death toll from Sumatra floods rises to 442

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

More in Opinion

 View more
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) attends the Nov. 14 session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee at the National Diet in Tokyo.
Academia

Behind diplomatic crisis, Japan’s economic slide
A mosque is surrounded by residual mud and standing water on Nov. 30, 2025, after a flash flood in Meureudu, the administrative seat of Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh.
Academia

Why cyclones have hit Southeast Asia so hard
Workers at the Arun storage and regasification facility in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, prepare mooring equipment on Jan. 19, 2015, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Tangguh Towuti arrives offshore, carrying 119,000 cubic meters of the fossil fuel from Tangguh, West Papua.
Academia

First mover or fast follower? ASEAN’s readiness for global methane rules

Highlight
Imuwarizal, 52, stands while looking for his sister who has been missing following a deadly flash flood in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walks into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) state loss in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for Ira and four years each for Harry and Yusuf.
Editorial

Questioning the KPK's credibility
In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2010, a Komodo Dragon searches the shore area of Komodo island for prey.
Archipelago

KPK to investigate alleged illegal gold mining near Komodo Island

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha
Europe

US envoy Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow to meet Putin
Tech

Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds
Economy

Keeping MSMEs afloat next year
Culture and Entertainment

Agak Laen returns funnier and warmer, but don’t call it a sequel
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Companies

UnionPay’s New Four-Party Model Makes Cross-Border QR Payments Seamless in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.