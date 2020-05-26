TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
press enter to search

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Philippines' Duterte says no school until there is a virus vaccine

  • News Desk

    Agence France-Presse

Manila, Philippines   /   Tue, May 26, 2020   /   03:31 pm
Philippines' Duterte says no school until there is a virus vaccine This photo taken April 8, 2020 and received from the Presidential Photo Division on April 9, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, wearing a face mask, presides over a meeting with members of the inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Malacanang Palace in Manila. (Presidential photo division/AFP/Toto Lozano)
share this article

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will not allow students to go back to school until a coronavirus vaccine is available, even as some countries resume in-person classes. 

Children were due to return to school at the end of August after classes for more than 25 million primary and secondary students were shut down in March as the contagion took off in the Philippines.

But in a speech aired late Monday, Duterte said the risk was too great, even if it held students back academically.

"Unless I am sure that they are really safe it's useless to be talking about opening of classes," the president said. 

"For me, vaccine first. If the vaccine is already there, then it's okay," he added. "If no one graduates, then so be it."

Though researchers have launched an unprecedented global effort to quickly develop a vaccine, it is not clear when a viable candidate will be proven and distributed on a large scale.  

Public school normally runs from June to April in the Philippines, but authorities pushed back the start as cases rose and a strict lockdown brought most of the nation to a halt.

In order to ease classroom crowding, the education ministry had already announced a mix of distance-learning measures, including online classes, would be used for the coming school year.

Millions live in deep poverty in the Philippines and do not have access to computers at home, which would be key for the viability of online classes.

The pandemic has kept children around the globe home for months, but in-person classes have begun to resume in countries including South Korea and France.

The Philippines' coronavirus case count reached more than 14,300 on Monday, including 873 deaths.

 

 

 

                

Topics :


If you want to help in the fight against COVID-19, we have compiled an up-to-date list of community initiatives designed to aid medical workers and low-income people in this article. Link: [UPDATED] Anti-COVID-19 initiatives: Helping Indonesia fight the outbreak
 

NEWS PULSE

the jakarta post
The Jakarta Post

Our partners

© 2016 - 2020 PT. Niskala Media Tenggara