TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PT Vale Indonesia receives medium ESG risk rating from Sustainalytics

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 1, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PT Vale Indonesia receives medium ESG risk rating from Sustainalytics

M

arking its commitment to sustainability, PT Vale Indonesia has received a revised environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk rating of 29.4 from Sustainalytics, placing the company in the medium ESG risk category.

A substantial improvement from its previous classification as high ESG risk, Vale Indonesia’s latest ESG score is the lowest for a nickel mining company in the nation, ranking 27th out of 195 global companies in the diversified metals and mining category.

Out of a total of 238 diversified metal companies globally rated by Sustainalytics, fewer than 20 percent have achieved a medium, low or negligible ESG risk rating.

“This is a proud moment for Vale Indonesia as we continue to embed sustainable practices across all aspects of our operations,” said Bernardus Irmanto, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer of Vale Indonesia.

“Our improved ESG rating is not only a reflection of our progress, but also a commitment to the future. We are determined to drive down ESG risks even further and continue playing a pivotal role in Indonesia’s sustainable mining landscape.”

A medium-risk rating by Sustainalytics, especially in the diversified mining industry, represents a significant achievement given the industry's inherently high exposure to ESG risks.

The rating signals to investors that the company is proactively addressing ESG issues and is well-positioned to enhance its performance further, with manageable gaps that offer opportunities for continuous improvement and long-term sustainability.

To address these challenges, Vale Indonesia has implemented several key initiatives, including environmental stewardship through progressive reclamation efforts and biodiversity conservation. In addition, the company’s use of hydropower and commitment to decarbonization play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In connecting with local communities, Vale Indonesia has invested in local community programs that promote economic growth, education and healthcare, ensuring that its operations contribute positively to the development of the regions where it operates.

In line with global governance practices, Vale Indonesia is also actively strengthening its governance frameworks to comply with global standards, enhancing transparency and accountability across all levels of the organization.

“We will continue to raise the bar on sustainability in Indonesia’s mining industry,” added Bernardus. “This is not just about meeting expectations; it is about creating lasting positive impact for our environment, our people and our country. This result is valuable feedback for Vale Indonesia and an opportunity to be recognized on the global stage.”

Popular

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again
Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

Related Articles

GoTo ahead of Sea Ltd. and Grab in ESG ratings: Morningstar research

Will Indonesia join NATO-like Mineral Security Partnership?

Nickel rush needs a rethink

Analysis: MIND ID on track in acquiring a controlling stake in Vale Indonesia

The devil is in the detail

Related Article

GoTo ahead of Sea Ltd. and Grab in ESG ratings: Morningstar research

Will Indonesia join NATO-like Mineral Security Partnership?

Nickel rush needs a rethink

Analysis: MIND ID on track in acquiring a controlling stake in Vale Indonesia

The devil is in the detail

Popular

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again
Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

More in Front Row

 View more
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

PNM and PIP empower female farmers with financial and agricultural skills
.
Front Row

Food SME Award 2024, Zeppelin Indonesia supports growth of SMEs
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

PNM partners with youth in coral reef conservation in Ambon to mark Youth Pledge Day

Highlight
A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Aug. 26, 2024. Sailors aboard two Philippine Coast Guard vessels crashed through South China Sea waves trying to bring food and other supplies to colleagues holed up inside a remote ring of reefs, as Chinese ships shadowed them.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo-op during their high-profile bilateral meeting in Beijing, China on April 1, 2024. During his visit, the president-elect reiterated a commitment to maintain the close partnership that his predecessor, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, had previously cultivated.
Editorial

Prabowo, Xi reunion
Mangrove trees at a North Kalimantan shrimp farm belonging Muhammad Jufri are rehabilitated using silvofishery techniques. (Courtesy of BRGM)
Economy

US lowers import tariff for shrimp from Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Hashim to defend Prabowo’s food estate program against environmental concerns
Society

Police arrest ministry employee for involvement in online gambling

Regional Elections

Bobby goes on attack in first N. Sumatra debate with Edy
Politics

Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil dine together amid heated gubernatorial race
Regulations

Govt mulls income tax relief for labor-intensive industries
Regulations

Govt forms task force to stimulate tourism, bring down airfares
Economy

Inflation eases in October, but core rate at 15-month high
Companies

Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.