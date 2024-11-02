TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

La Balena brings authentic Italian dishes, charm to Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 2, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
La Balena brings authentic Italian dishes, charm to Jakarta (Courtesy of La Balena)

L

a Balena, the newest Italian restaurant in the Pondok Indah neighborhood of South Jakarta, offers a dining experience that feels like home.

Located at Jalan Duta 1 Blok TH No. 6, La Balena’s warm and inviting atmosphere complements a menu filled with authentic Italian dishes. Chef Mike Lamtara brings more than a decade of culinary experience to the table, creating every dish from scratch to ensure that each bite reflects the warmth of home-cooked meals.

With a beautiful blend of nature and modern charm, La Balena’s biophilic design offers a serene atmosphere. From its edible garden corner, to the inviting, homey décor, the restaurant invites diners to step into a space that embodies cool, comfort and a connection to the natural world.

In addition, founder Sherrine Budiman envisions making La Balena a haven where guests can feel at ease, as though they’ve stepped into their own family’s dining room, while creating an even more family-friendly ambiance with future plans for children's activities to entertain and engage younger guests.

For a celebration of the love for food, family and home, La Balena offers a timeless setting to create lasting memories over traditional Italian dishes.

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Related Articles

The Coach Coffee Shop and Restaurant: A taste of New York in Jakarta

Apéritif Restaurant, Pinstripe Bar offer imaginative mix of fine dining, cocktails in Bali

The Langham, Jakarta brings Michelin-starred dim sum experience to the heart of Jakarta

Singer Bunga Citra Lestari’s husband under embezzlement investigation

Industries ask OJK for one more year to restructure loans

Related Article

The Coach Coffee Shop and Restaurant: A taste of New York in Jakarta

Apéritif Restaurant, Pinstripe Bar offer imaginative mix of fine dining, cocktails in Bali

The Langham, Jakarta brings Michelin-starred dim sum experience to the heart of Jakarta

Singer Bunga Citra Lestari’s husband under embezzlement investigation

Industries ask OJK for one more year to restructure loans

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

More in Front Row

 View more
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

PNM and PIP empower female farmers with financial and agricultural skills
.
Front Row

Food SME Award 2024, Zeppelin Indonesia supports growth of SMEs
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

PNM partners with youth in coral reef conservation in Ambon to mark Youth Pledge Day

Highlight
A toll road officer shows the car TvOne news company involved in a fatal accident on the Pemalang-Batang Toll Road, Central Java, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Three of five individuals in the minibus, including the driver, died after being hit by a truck from behind when the car was stopping on the road shoulder.
Society

Fatal truck accidents highlight poor driver working conditions
A general view of the opening ceremony of the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 21, 2024. The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Oct. 21 with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's voracious destruction of biodiversity.
Editorial

No more cop-outs
Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Regulations

Court orders lawmakers to draft new manpower law

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Regional Elections

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says
Archipelago

Jambi Police nab 'pesantren' head for alleged sexual abuse
Economy

Young Indonesians storming the stock market
Society

Extreme heat to pass, but not the hot climate: Weather bodies
Opinion

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption
Society

Fatal truck accidents highlight poor driver working conditions
Editorial

No more cop-outs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.