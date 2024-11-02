La Balena brings authentic Italian dishes, charm to Jakarta

a Balena, the newest Italian restaurant in the Pondok Indah neighborhood of South Jakarta, offers a dining experience that feels like home.
Located at Jalan Duta 1 Blok TH No. 6, La Balena’s warm and inviting atmosphere complements a menu filled with authentic Italian dishes. Chef Mike Lamtara brings more than a decade of culinary experience to the table, creating every dish from scratch to ensure that each bite reflects the warmth of home-cooked meals.
With a beautiful blend of nature and modern charm, La Balena’s biophilic design offers a serene atmosphere. From its edible garden corner, to the inviting, homey décor, the restaurant invites diners to step into a space that embodies cool, comfort and a connection to the natural world.
In addition, founder Sherrine Budiman envisions making La Balena a haven where guests can feel at ease, as though they’ve stepped into their own family’s dining room, while creating an even more family-friendly ambiance with future plans for children's activities to entertain and engage younger guests.
For a celebration of the love for food, family and home, La Balena offers a timeless setting to create lasting memories over traditional Italian dishes.
