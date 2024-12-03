AIA wins three awards at INDONESIA PR OF THE YEAR 2024

A IA has won three prestigious awards at the INDONESIA PR OF THE YEAR 2024 event. Organized by Mix Marketing, the awards recognized AIA’s commitment to implementing innovative and impactful programs.

AIA was honored with the ESG Campaign Program award for the AIA Vitality Women’s 10K, a running event aimed at encouraging women of all ages and backgrounds to stay active. The event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but also empowers women through sports.

The company also received the Creative Corporate Reputation category award with Kamus Besar Istilah Asuransi X Kreaby, a collaborative initiative between AIA and Kreaby aimed at improving insurance literacy in Indonesia. This dictionary also supports inclusivity by involving autistic artists in its creation.

In addition, AIA also won the Internal PR category with its ESG Day initiative, an internal event to raise awareness about and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. This event includes various activities aimed at promoting sustainability and social responsibility among employees.

“We are proud and honored to receive these awards. This is a testament to the dedication of the entire AIA team in creating programs that are not only innovative but also have a positive impact on society, helping people live healthier, longer, better lives” said Lia Merdekawaty, head of corporate communication at AIA.

“These awards further motivate us to continue innovating and making the best contributions to society and the environment.”