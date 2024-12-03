TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AIA wins three awards at INDONESIA PR OF THE YEAR 2024

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AIA wins three awards at INDONESIA PR OF THE YEAR 2024

A

IA has won three prestigious awards at the INDONESIA PR OF THE YEAR 2024 event. Organized by Mix Marketing, the awards recognized AIA’s commitment to implementing innovative and impactful programs.

AIA was honored with the ESG Campaign Program award for the AIA Vitality Women’s 10K, a running event aimed at encouraging women of all ages and backgrounds to stay active. The event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but also empowers women through sports.

The company also received the Creative Corporate Reputation category award with Kamus Besar Istilah Asuransi X Kreaby, a collaborative initiative between AIA and Kreaby aimed at improving insurance literacy in Indonesia. This dictionary also supports inclusivity by involving autistic artists in its creation.

In addition, AIA also won the Internal PR category with its ESG Day initiative, an internal event to raise awareness about and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. This event includes various activities aimed at promoting sustainability and social responsibility among employees.

“We are proud and honored to receive these awards. This is a testament to the dedication of the entire AIA team in creating programs that are not only innovative but also have a positive impact on society, helping people live healthier, longer, better lives” said Lia Merdekawaty, head of corporate communication at AIA.

“These awards further motivate us to continue innovating and making the best contributions to society and the environment.”

Popular

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Related Articles

AIA Indonesia and Coldplay Drive Sustainability Awareness in Jakarta

Education Ministry bolsters “Healthy School” initiative with AIA and partners

AIA Indonesia Champions ESG Through “AIA Healthy for The Nation” Initiative

AIA Indonesia wins big at Insurance Asia Awards 2023

AIA DigiBuy aims to provide protection amidst physical distancing

Related Article

AIA Indonesia and Coldplay Drive Sustainability Awareness in Jakarta

Education Ministry bolsters “Healthy School” initiative with AIA and partners

AIA Indonesia Champions ESG Through “AIA Healthy for The Nation” Initiative

AIA Indonesia wins big at Insurance Asia Awards 2023

AIA DigiBuy aims to provide protection amidst physical distancing

Popular

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Step into royalty and explore the historical Javanese charm of Royal Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta
(Courtesy of Ministry of Immigration and Corrections)
Front Row

Indonesia unveils Golden Visa at 18th Global Citizenship Conference
.
Front Row

Tobacco farming bringing broad benefits to the people's economy in Rembang

Highlight
Hashim Djojohadikusumo (R), brother, wealthy businessman and economic adviser of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, speaks beside campaign official Fadli Zon during a press conference in Jakarta on July 15, 2014. With both candidates Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo claiming victory in July 9, 2014 election, Indonesia faces a long period of uncertainty after last week's disputed presidential election, analysts warn -- raising fears for Southeast Asia's top economy as growth sits at four-year lows, foreign investment slows and corruption remains rife.
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Ramadan shopping: A visitor examines Muslim outfits on April 2, 2024 at a shop in Medan central market in North Sumatra. Garment sales increased three weeks into the Ramadan fasting month, traders said.
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and Canadian Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng has officially concluded negotiations of Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-CA CEPA) in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

China lifts final bans on Australian red meat as trade row nears end
Politics

Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia
Art & Culture

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues
Politics

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator
Economy

DEN warns of rupiah risks from more US protectionism
Regulations

Govt halts sheep meat imports to protect local producers
Americas

Trump names in-law Massad Boulos as Middle East advisor
Americas

Family first: Biden joins list of US presidents pardoning relatives
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.