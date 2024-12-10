TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Padma Hotels' '12 Days of #PadmaFestivities' giveaway returns with more exciting prizes

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 10, 2024

Padma Hotels’ ‘12 Days of #PadmaFestivities’ giveaway returns with more exciting prizes

A

s the festive season unfolds, Padma Hotels’ highly anticipated annual year-end giveaway, “12 Days of #PadmaFestivities,” returns with exciting prizes across all five properties.

Since the launch of its revamped campaign, inspired by the beloved "12 Days of Christmas" tradition, the giveaway has soared in popularity, captivating audiences across all of Padma Hotels' social media channels.

To participate, guests can follow Padma Hotels on Instagram at @padma_hotels and stay tuned for instructions. The giveaway will commence on Dec. 14 and will run through Christmas Day on Dec. 25, with the 12 lucky winners to be announced on Dec. 30.

“We expect this year’s giveaway to be even bigger, as it has become a favorite among our guests who are always so enthusiastic. Each year, we see a high volume of participation, and the excitement continues to grow,” says Isabella Prasmania, Padma Hotels’ corporate assistant director of marketing and communications.

Prizes range from hotel/resort credit to dining and spa vouchers, as well as the highly sought-after grand prize of stay vouchers for each property, including Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Bandung, Padma Hotel Semarang and Resinda Hotel Karawang.

“This year, we’re giving away two-night stay vouchers instead of a single night,” added Isabella.

Festive getaways are assured as each Padma Hotels destination is embracing its own unique theme and programs to look forward to, from ocean-inspired celebrations to enchanting forest retreats. For more information, visit www.padmahotels.com.

