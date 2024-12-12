TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Teater Pandora, Museum MACAN explore a multiverse romance with “Constellations”

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 12, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Teater Pandora, Museum MACAN explore a multiverse romance with “Constellations” (Courtesy of Constellations by Teater Pandora x Museum MACAM)

C

elebrating its 10th anniversary, Teater Pandora has collaborated with Museum MACAN to present Constellations, a museum-based theater production.

From Dec. 13 to 15 at Museum MACAN in Jakarta, Constellations will be the largest production in Teater Pandora’s #MempermainkanRuang (#PlayingWithSpace) campaign, which aims to break the boundaries of traditional performance spaces and make performing arts increasingly accessible.

The immersive play, adapted from a script by British playwright Nick Payne and directed by Yoga Mohamad, explores romance, existentialism and the notion of the multiverse through a series of non-linear short scenes of physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland.

Unlike the original version, which was performed by a single pair of actors, Teater Pandora and Museum MACAN’s adaptation involves three pairs of actors to symbolize the transcendent nature of the multiverse, where the essence of the self and the experience of love remain universal despite changes to one’s physical form.

The cast includes Margareta Marisa, Cindy Nirmala and Maharani Megananda as Marianne, and Elmo Muller, Ravi and Faisal Ashraf as Roland. 

The production is the first adaptation in the Indonesian context and language to be officially recognized by Nick Payne's licensing agent, Curtis Brown. In addition, it also includes new offerings in terms of directing, acting, artistic and offstage experience for the audience, including a scene entirely in sign language.

Before the performance begins, “Into the Sixth,” an immersive interactive pre-show journey created with Ficcionaire and Yang Creative Lab, prepares attendees to explore the multiverse, takes visitors through dimensions and sets the stage for the transformative story.

To join Marianne and Roland as they traverse love, loss and the limitless possibilities of the multiverse, purchase your tickets at teaterpandora.id.

Popular

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Related Articles

Reimagining coexistence: Australian Piccinini exhibits 'Care' at Museum MACAN

Must different political choices lead to heartbreak?

NFL star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift

Grim romance: Eka Kurniawan on ill-fated characters and writing what he knows

Mask up, spray down and no touching: Dating in the COVID age

Related Article

Reimagining coexistence: Australian Piccinini exhibits 'Care' at Museum MACAN

Must different political choices lead to heartbreak?

NFL star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift

Grim romance: Eka Kurniawan on ill-fated characters and writing what he knows

Mask up, spray down and no touching: Dating in the COVID age

Popular

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

More in Front Row

 View more
PT PLN (Persero) hydro energy vice president Hendro Prasetyawan speaks at Japan RE Invest Indonesia 2024 at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo)
Front Row

PLN showcases renewable energy vision at Japan RE Invest 2024
(Courtesy of BAZNAS)
Front Row

BAZNAS achieves top public service rating from Ombudsman RI
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

BNPT, PNM strengthen collaboration to combat radicalism through economic empowerment

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations
Syrians living in Turkey celebrate after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Editorial

Mission to Syria
Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Regulations

US, EU chambers slam Indonesia’s unfavorable business climate

The Latest

 View more
Companies

APRIL Group improves children’s health, education access in Riau for Human Rights Day

Europe

Russia teams up with BRICS to create AI alliance
Economy

Govt eyes 10% investment growth, chipmaking to achieve GDP target
Middle East and Africa

Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Markets

Asia stocks rally on Fed cut bets; Aussie jumps on jobs data
Society

Govt develops mechanism to help teachers obtain associate, bachelor's degrees
Academia

Cultural heritage and international cooperation: Keeping things in perspective
Academia

Chinese guards on the ground in Myanmar could go disastrously wrong
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.