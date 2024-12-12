Teater Pandora, Museum MACAN explore a multiverse romance with “Constellations”

C elebrating its 10th anniversary, Teater Pandora has collaborated with Museum MACAN to present Constellations, a museum-based theater production.

From Dec. 13 to 15 at Museum MACAN in Jakarta, Constellations will be the largest production in Teater Pandora’s #MempermainkanRuang (#PlayingWithSpace) campaign, which aims to break the boundaries of traditional performance spaces and make performing arts increasingly accessible.

The immersive play, adapted from a script by British playwright Nick Payne and directed by Yoga Mohamad, explores romance, existentialism and the notion of the multiverse through a series of non-linear short scenes of physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland.

Unlike the original version, which was performed by a single pair of actors, Teater Pandora and Museum MACAN’s adaptation involves three pairs of actors to symbolize the transcendent nature of the multiverse, where the essence of the self and the experience of love remain universal despite changes to one’s physical form.

The cast includes Margareta Marisa, Cindy Nirmala and Maharani Megananda as Marianne, and Elmo Muller, Ravi and Faisal Ashraf as Roland.

The production is the first adaptation in the Indonesian context and language to be officially recognized by Nick Payne's licensing agent, Curtis Brown. In addition, it also includes new offerings in terms of directing, acting, artistic and offstage experience for the audience, including a scene entirely in sign language.

Before the performance begins, “Into the Sixth,” an immersive interactive pre-show journey created with Ficcionaire and Yang Creative Lab, prepares attendees to explore the multiverse, takes visitors through dimensions and sets the stage for the transformative story.

To join Marianne and Roland as they traverse love, loss and the limitless possibilities of the multiverse, purchase your tickets at teaterpandora.id.