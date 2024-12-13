UIPM hosts prestigious Honorary Professor title ceremony at UN headquarters

T he Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM) has once again demonstrated its global recognition as it hosted a prestigious event at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva. The event, organized by UIPM USA, conferred Honorary Professor titles on prominent figures in a ceremony attended by diplomats, academics and international participants.

Among the distinguished patrons present were Prof. Dr. Kabas Krasnici from the United States Congress, Prof. Dr. Jasbir Singh from the Presidential USA Board under Donald Trump, Prof. Dr. Ram Krishna representing the UN in New York, and Karen Cantrell from UNA USA and UNGC USA. The title was conferred on Prof. Abdurrahim, witnessed by UIPM CEO Rantastia Nur Alangan, Prof. Agusdin, Dr. Dwi Putri Pratiwi and diplomat Prof. Moh Soleh Ridwan.

Recognized under UN ECOSOC and other global accreditation networks, UIPM leverages its status to promote education and sustainable development. Its online campus focuses on humanitarian studies, peace, international law and economics, empowering alumni with skills and access to international events.

In his report, UIPM CEO Rantastia emphasized the critical link between education and combating corruption, advocating for reforms to produce morally upright graduates. He expressed hope that the new Indonesian government under President Prabowo Subianto will prioritize character-building education aligned with Pancasila principles. He also highlighted UIPM’s role in shaping Indonesia’s youth and invited collaboration with the government to achieve these shared goals.

“Through our holistic approach, UIPM not only trains professional diplomats but also fosters leaders with integrity, ethics and global awareness,” said Rantastia.

The event underlined UIPM’s commitment to fostering international collaboration to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), combat corruption and uphold human rights. As a globally credible institution, UIPM continues to expand its impact, ensuring its alumni contribute positively to society while upholding high moral values.