AIESEC Indonesia celebrates 40th anniversary, highlights youth leadership at NFC 2024

A IESEC Indonesia commemorated its 40th anniversary alongside the National Functional Conference (NFC) 2024, convening youth leaders, alumni and key stakeholders from across the country to honor the legacy of the organization and discuss its vision for the future.

The event, held in Jakarta over four days and three nights, was attended by more than 500 participants who partook in keynote speeches, leadership development workshops and panel discussions aimed at empowering young Indonesians to make an impact both locally and globally.

AIESEC Indonesia, the country’s branch of the world’s largest youth-led organization, has been fostering leadership and cross-cultural exchange since its establishment in 1984. Over the past 40 years, it has grown into a platform for developing responsible young leaders who are committed to positive social impact.

The anniversary celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s rich history. During his keynote speech, national president of AIESEC Indonesia Azi Amarul said the event celebrated the passion and dedication of everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.

“This milestone is not just a reflection of our past, but a reminder of the future we’re shaping together. AIESEC in Indonesia has always been about impact, leadership and global understanding, and we will continue to inspire and develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

AIESEC Indonesia’s 40th anniversary serves as both a celebration of past achievements and a call to action for the future. As AIESEC continues its mission, it reaffirms its commitment to developing youth leadership in Indonesia for the next generation of change-makers.