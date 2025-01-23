AIA’s Healthiest Schools (AHS) program marks second year with 2,500+ registrants on board

L aunched in December 2024, the second year of AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) program has already received over 2,500 registrants across Indonesia. Through comprehensive learning modules, the initiative is designed to enhance the health and well-being of Indonesia’s younger generation.

“Our AHS program is a sustainable initiative which helps build a healthier generation of Indonesians with a better quality of life, including physically, mentally and environmentally. We hope this initiative will positively impact the insurance industry and society at large, as today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow,” said Kathryn Parapak, chief marketing officer of AIA.

The program offers free learning modules for schools, focusing on four core pillars: Healthy eating, active lifestyles, mental well-being and health and sustainability.

Additionally, these resources are accessible to both teachers and parents so that children can adopt healthy habits at school and at home.

A key highlight of the program is a competition inviting elementary and junior high schools to propose and execute ideas for creating healthier school environments. Schools can submit their ideas up until March 8, 2025. Local winners will be announced in May, followed by regional competitions in July, with a total prize pool of up to US$100,000.

So far, in its second year, AHS has partnered with organizations such as Bantu Guru Belajar Lagi, Semua Murid Semua Guru, Yayasan Guru Belajar, Majalah Bobo and Liga Kompas Gramedia to provide support and guidance for participants in better refining AIA’s initiative.

For more information and to join the movement for a healthier Indonesia, visit aia.id/AHS.