Gaia Hotel Bandung creates a warm breaking of the fast with Ramadan Riung Rasa

Creative Team (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 6, 2025

Gaia Hotel Bandung creates a warm breaking of the fast with Ramadan Riung Rasa

Are you looking for a special breaking of the fast experience with your family, relatives or friends?

If so, then the Gaia Hotel Bandung is the right place for you. The hotel is holding Ramadan Riung Rasa, a Ramadan buffet themed “Nusantara” in the hotel’s Semeja Asian Kitchen.

During the holy month of Ramadan, travelers and guests can enjoy Indonesian delicacies through the Ramadan Riung Rasa program.

The Ramadan buffet serves a variety dishes from across the archipelago, providing an enticing culinary experience, as guests will be pampered with a wide selection of typical Ramadan takjil (breaking-of-the-fast snacks), a Lembang salad bar and diverse main courses with live cooking.

Guests can enjoy the various menu options available at Babakaran Corner, where you can taste soft kambing guling and a range of favorites such as a variety of sate, including sate maranggi Purwakarta, sate lilit Bali, sate klatak Jogja and sate ayam Madura.

For those who fancy spicy foods, there is the Penyetan Corner, which offers a range of typical delicious dishes combined with traditional sambals that will appeal to your tastebuds.

There is also the BBQ Station, which is a favorite, serving a wide selection of perfect roast beef for breaking the fast.

Not to be missed are the wide range of typical Indonesian dishes you can find at Street Food Nusantara, including bakso balun and martabak telur.

At the hotel, guests can enjoy special flavors at the Nasi Thematic (Thematic Rice) section, which serves a variety of rice, including nasi Padang, nasi tutug oncom and nasi langgi. The Nasi Thematic section is open daily.

Soup lovers can enjoy different kinds of soto in the Soto Corner, which serves soto Padang, soto Bandung and Soto Lamongan, complete with their various typical flavors.

For those looking forward to the flavors of the Middle East, there is the Middle Eastern Corner, which presents delicious dishes such as chicken briyani and shawarma, rice mandi, lamb rogan josh and fish tandoor.

To enhance Ramadan Riung Rasa, the Dessert Corner is presented, serving a wide selection of Middle Eastern favorites, such as umm ali, muhalabia, namoora and others.

The Ramadan buffet is decorated in a way that creates a warmer breaking-of-the-fast atmosphere, providing a perfect and memorable culinary experience enabling guests to have silaturahmi (friendly meetings) with family members, friends and colleagues.

The Ramadan buffet is available at Rp 448.000 net per person.

The Gaia Hotel Bandung is also offering special Ramadan room rates, starting from 1,880,000 net per night, including breakfast or sahur (predawan meal).

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat
.
Front Row

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event
.
Front Row

Padma Hotels offers extra rewards

Highlight
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Archipelago

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation
(Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Editorial

A new world disorder
King coal: Barges piled high with coal are seen in the waters of Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 16, 2022. The government has decided to allow religious groups to operate coal mines.
Regulations

Govt’s bid to hike coal export prices faces global market backlash

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Malaysia discussing response to US chip tariffs with companies
Companies

Suppliers for Nike, other brands axe 3,500 Tangerang workers
Companies

Eramet keen to work with Danantara on downstream investment: Minister
Asia & Pacific

Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN
Companies

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims
Americas

Trump to order US Education Department abolished
Asia & Pacific

United States withdrawing from JETP, sources say
Academia

America is gone, Europe must replace it
