DJSN ensures health carecoverage for former PT Sritex employees

T he National Social Security Council (DJSN) has assured that former employees of PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) who were recently laid off will continue to receive healthcare coverage under the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan). As stipulated by regulations, these workers are entitled to healthcare benefits for six months following their termination, effective March 1, 2025.

He stated that DJSN aims to ensure that BPJS Kesehatan, as the administrator of the national healthcare program, fulfills its obligations in accordance with existing regulations.

According to Presidential Regulation No. 59 of 2024, which amends Presidential Regulation No. 82 of 2018 on Health Insurance, employees who experience layoffs are eligible for healthcare benefits for six months from the date of termination.

BPJS Kesehatan’s Deputy Director for Region VI Yessi Kumalasari affirmed the agency’s commitment to providing healthcare coverage for affected PT Sritex employees until August 2025. She noted that ongoing coordination efforts are in place to ensure a smooth implementation of the benefits.

To access these benefits, affected employees are advised to regularly check their BPJS Kesehatan membership status via the Mobile JKN app or the WhatsApp-based administrative service (PANDAWA) at 08118165165. Employees who remain unemployed for over a month must reactivate their healthcare coverage monthly by submitting proof of unemployment, along with their ID card and family card.

To facilitate administrative processing, BPJS Kesehatan has set up a mobile service at PT Sritex’s office, available from March 4, 2025, for an initial 10-day period, with potential extensions based on demand.

Agung Yulianto, PT Sritex’s Human Resource Development representative, welcomed BPJS Kesehatan’s support, highlighting that it alleviates financial concerns for affected workers. He also praised the mobile service, which simplifies the administrative process.