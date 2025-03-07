TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Ramadan with exclusive iftar culinary journey at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Creative Team (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ramadan with exclusive iftar culinary journey at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport

I

n the spirit of welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport is proudly presenting its Exclusive Iftar Culinary Journey, a dining experience that not only pampers guests’ palates but also creates sweet memories for every guest.  

The Exclusive Culinary Iftar Journey, a fully amiable program, takes place at the hotel’s Daily Social Restaurant, which provides a wide selection of authentic dishes from the Middle East, Asia and the Indonesian archipelago. The program, held daily during the month of Ramadan, starts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Exclusive Iftar Culinary Journey, designed to welcome Ramadan, provides guests with an opportunity to enjoy a culinary experience rich in flavors that blends tradition and luxury in every dish.

The Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport said the hotel was inviting corporate guests, media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOL) to join the program. 

Apart from those eager to enjoy the delicious foods, the program is also delighted to invite families and companies keen to celebrate togetherness in a warm and elegant ambiance.

Guests will be served a wide selection of dishes that blend tradition and tastebuds from different countries. Every dish is processed meticulously by the hotel’s culinary team, offering a delightful, appetizing and unforgettable breaking-of-the-fast experience. 

Delectable main courses on offer include Turkish chicken shawarma, served with roasted thin bread and delicious toppings. There is also Jordania Gulf Lamb Mansaf, yellow saffron rice served with lamb cooked in appetizing Arabian spices.

No less delicious is Lebanese samak harra, roasted barramundi fish with refreshing, spicy and sour spices, and black angus beef rib maranggi served with typically Indonesian sambal and fresh tomato sauce, making it your main and perfect dish option.  

To make your dining experience complete, you will be served with shorbat samak, a typical Middle Eastern fish soup, made with tomatoes, cilantro, turmeric and rich spices. 

Apart from the main dishes, guests can also enjoy live cooking stations, signature seafood on ice and signature beverages such as teh tarik (Tarik tea).

What’s more

The program also serves a variety of Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Asian favorites, with the cuisines promising to provide diverse and memorable culinary experience.

Diverse local dishes are also available in this special holy month. They include nasi goreng kampung, mie godog Jogja, martabak telur and various typically Indonesian sate such as sate ayam and sate sapi. 

To make your culinary experience more unique, there is an Outdoor Buffet designed with a local hawker concept, which you can enjoy by the pool, providing a different and fresh dining experience.

Aside from that, there are also menu items from the Middle East rich in seasonings and appetizing such as Moroccan braised lamb tagine, gulf fish curry and moussaka, which will make your breaking of the fast evening fully delightful and perfect. 

Not to be missed are palatable appetizers such as mutabbal, kisir Turkish salad and Iranian couscous, made from fresh and healthy ingredients, ready to pamper guests. 

For dessert, you will have tempting sweet refreshments, such as baklava and kunafa, with Middle Eastern flavors, making your culinary experience perfect and unforgettable. 

At the affordable price of Rp 698,000 net under the Buy 1 Get 1 promo program, guests can enjoy a lavish buffet that blends tradition, authentic flavors and the best quality from the Middle East, Asia and Indonesia served with a professional touch by Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport’s culinary team. 

The culinary journey is not a mere breaking of the vast event but also an opportunity to celebrate a special Ramadan moment along with beloved ones or colleagues in a harmonious and warm manner. Every dish served by the hotel’s culinary team, which prepares them meticulously, is of high quality and offers an authentic flavor in every dish, and this way, the hotel makes the exclusive iftar culinary journey a perfect choice for those who look forward to enjoying breaking the fast along with loved ones or business colleagues. It is more than just enjoying the delectable cuisine; the program also offers a comfortable ambiance, providing an ideal opportunity to celebrate Ramadan with the spirit of togetherness and unforgettable memory.

Sheraton Delight Hampers Ramadan is also a perfect choice for sharing bliss and goodness in this holy month. The special Ramadan basket is designed to bring warmth to loved ones, containing premium brown dates, high quality sweets and handmade snacks such as kastengel, nastar and putri salju, best suited for gifts for families, friends and business colleagues. The hampers are packaged with baskets made of environmentally friendly water hyacinth as a form of sustainable movement. 

Sheraton Delight Hampers Ramadan has a price tag of Rp 798,000 net, with a 15 percent discount for earlier purchases. The offer will be valid until March 16, 2025. 

“Ramadan is a time to team up with blessings and experience the joy of togetherness, and at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport, we are committed to creating a special iftar experience for every guest,” said Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport marketing communications manager Aprodhite.

“Through the exclusive iftar journey, our culinary team is proud to serve a wide selection of dishes that blend Ramadan tradition with local and international flavors, providing a breaking-of-the-fast experience that does not only pamper the tastebuds but also enhances relationships in a warm atmosphere,” she added.

The Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport invites all culinary enthusiasts to join the exclusive culinary journey and savor the authentic dishes in a perfect place to celebrate Ramadan. 

“Enjoy moments of breaking of the fast teeming with convenience along with your beloved ones and colleagues. Make this year’s Ramadan more special with the best dish options that we are offering,” the hotel said.

 

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Related Articles

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Banda Aceh 'sharia police' to tighten patrols for Ramadan

Related Article

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Banda Aceh 'sharia police' to tighten patrols for Ramadan

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat
.
Front Row

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event
.
Front Row

Padma Hotels offers extra rewards

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Drugs trade amounts to Rp 524 trillion per year
Archipelago

West Java cracks down on overdevelopment in Puncak following massive floods
Economy

German factory orders down 7%, marking largest fall in a year
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.