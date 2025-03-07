Ramadan with exclusive iftar culinary journey at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport

I n the spirit of welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport is proudly presenting its Exclusive Iftar Culinary Journey, a dining experience that not only pampers guests’ palates but also creates sweet memories for every guest.

The Exclusive Culinary Iftar Journey, a fully amiable program, takes place at the hotel’s Daily Social Restaurant, which provides a wide selection of authentic dishes from the Middle East, Asia and the Indonesian archipelago. The program, held daily during the month of Ramadan, starts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Exclusive Iftar Culinary Journey, designed to welcome Ramadan, provides guests with an opportunity to enjoy a culinary experience rich in flavors that blends tradition and luxury in every dish.

The Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport said the hotel was inviting corporate guests, media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOL) to join the program.

Apart from those eager to enjoy the delicious foods, the program is also delighted to invite families and companies keen to celebrate togetherness in a warm and elegant ambiance.

Guests will be served a wide selection of dishes that blend tradition and tastebuds from different countries. Every dish is processed meticulously by the hotel’s culinary team, offering a delightful, appetizing and unforgettable breaking-of-the-fast experience.

Delectable main courses on offer include Turkish chicken shawarma, served with roasted thin bread and delicious toppings. There is also Jordania Gulf Lamb Mansaf, yellow saffron rice served with lamb cooked in appetizing Arabian spices.

No less delicious is Lebanese samak harra, roasted barramundi fish with refreshing, spicy and sour spices, and black angus beef rib maranggi served with typically Indonesian sambal and fresh tomato sauce, making it your main and perfect dish option.

To make your dining experience complete, you will be served with shorbat samak, a typical Middle Eastern fish soup, made with tomatoes, cilantro, turmeric and rich spices.

Apart from the main dishes, guests can also enjoy live cooking stations, signature seafood on ice and signature beverages such as teh tarik (Tarik tea).

What’s more

The program also serves a variety of Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Asian favorites, with the cuisines promising to provide diverse and memorable culinary experience.

Diverse local dishes are also available in this special holy month. They include nasi goreng kampung, mie godog Jogja, martabak telur and various typically Indonesian sate such as sate ayam and sate sapi.

To make your culinary experience more unique, there is an Outdoor Buffet designed with a local hawker concept, which you can enjoy by the pool, providing a different and fresh dining experience.

Aside from that, there are also menu items from the Middle East rich in seasonings and appetizing such as Moroccan braised lamb tagine, gulf fish curry and moussaka, which will make your breaking of the fast evening fully delightful and perfect.

Not to be missed are palatable appetizers such as mutabbal, kisir Turkish salad and Iranian couscous, made from fresh and healthy ingredients, ready to pamper guests.

For dessert, you will have tempting sweet refreshments, such as baklava and kunafa, with Middle Eastern flavors, making your culinary experience perfect and unforgettable.

At the affordable price of Rp 698,000 net under the Buy 1 Get 1 promo program, guests can enjoy a lavish buffet that blends tradition, authentic flavors and the best quality from the Middle East, Asia and Indonesia served with a professional touch by Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport’s culinary team.

The culinary journey is not a mere breaking of the vast event but also an opportunity to celebrate a special Ramadan moment along with beloved ones or colleagues in a harmonious and warm manner. Every dish served by the hotel’s culinary team, which prepares them meticulously, is of high quality and offers an authentic flavor in every dish, and this way, the hotel makes the exclusive iftar culinary journey a perfect choice for those who look forward to enjoying breaking the fast along with loved ones or business colleagues. It is more than just enjoying the delectable cuisine; the program also offers a comfortable ambiance, providing an ideal opportunity to celebrate Ramadan with the spirit of togetherness and unforgettable memory.

Sheraton Delight Hampers Ramadan is also a perfect choice for sharing bliss and goodness in this holy month. The special Ramadan basket is designed to bring warmth to loved ones, containing premium brown dates, high quality sweets and handmade snacks such as kastengel, nastar and putri salju, best suited for gifts for families, friends and business colleagues. The hampers are packaged with baskets made of environmentally friendly water hyacinth as a form of sustainable movement.

Sheraton Delight Hampers Ramadan has a price tag of Rp 798,000 net, with a 15 percent discount for earlier purchases. The offer will be valid until March 16, 2025.

“Ramadan is a time to team up with blessings and experience the joy of togetherness, and at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport, we are committed to creating a special iftar experience for every guest,” said Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport marketing communications manager Aprodhite.

“Through the exclusive iftar journey, our culinary team is proud to serve a wide selection of dishes that blend Ramadan tradition with local and international flavors, providing a breaking-of-the-fast experience that does not only pamper the tastebuds but also enhances relationships in a warm atmosphere,” she added.

The Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport invites all culinary enthusiasts to join the exclusive culinary journey and savor the authentic dishes in a perfect place to celebrate Ramadan.

“Enjoy moments of breaking of the fast teeming with convenience along with your beloved ones and colleagues. Make this year’s Ramadan more special with the best dish options that we are offering,” the hotel said.