TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

BPJS Kesehatan provides free health services at toll road rest stops

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 26, 2025 Published on Mar. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-03-26T16:25:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
BPJS Kesehatan provides free health services at toll road rest stops (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

T

ravelers heading to West Java and surrounding areas via the Cipularang toll road can take advantage of free health services at the BPJS Kesehatan Mudik Post at Rest Area KM 88A, Purwakarta. The post provides complimentary health check-ups, relaxing massages and refreshments to ensure a safer and more comfortable journey during the 2025 Idul Fitri homecoming season.

As part of its commitment to supporting the well-being of Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) participants and the general public, BPJS Kesehatan has set up multiple health service stations at key transit points during the busy travel period. These include locations such as Terminal Pulo Gebang in Jakarta; Rest Area KM 429A in Ungaran, Central Java; Terminal Purabaya in Sidoarjo, East Java; Soekarno-Hatta Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi; Merak Port in Banten; and Rest Area KM 166A in Majalengka, West Java. A dedicated post for return trips will also operate at Rest Area Banjaratma KM 260B in Brebes, Central Java, from April 5 to 7.

"BPJS Kesehatan has consistently provided Mudik Posts during the Idul Fitri travel period. This year, these posts will be available from March 26 to 30, with additional services during the return journey phase. Apart from free health check-ups, we also offer relaxation services to help travelers stay fit on the road," said BPJS Kesehatan membership director David Bangun at the launch of the Cipularang toll road post on March 26.

The Transportation Ministry has forecast that 146.48 million people will travel during the 2025 holiday season, a 24 percent decrease from last year's 193.6 million. Despite the decline, BPJS Kesehatan remains committed to providing free medical services to help prevent travel-related health issues and reduce accidents caused by driver fatigue.

At the BPJS Kesehatan Mudik Posts, travelers can access free medical consultations, basic treatment and emergency assistance, with referrals available if needed. The posts will operate 24/7, staffed by teams working in shifts consisting of BPJS Kesehatan officials, doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers.

"We encourage travelers to utilize these services at no cost. Maintaining an active JKN membership ensures seamless access to medical care, whether at first-level health facilities or, in emergencies, at the nearest hospital without a referral. Health facility details during the Idul Fitri holiday can be accessed via the Mobile JKN app or BPJS Kesehatan Care Center 165," David added.

For further information, please contact the BPJS Kesehatan Communications Division via email at humas@bpjs-kesehatan.go.id or visit our official website at bpjs-kesehatan.go.id.

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

Related Articles

Doctor tax updates: A hardship or a hidden gain?

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

Related Article

Doctor tax updates: A hardship or a hidden gain?

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Bank Woori Saudara announces new director candidates at 2025 AGMS
Photo: iCIO Community event poster “IT Strategies and priorities Amid Economic Uncertainty in 2025”
Front Row

Cybersecurity, Data Governance & Digital Platforms Remain Top Priorities for CIOs in 2025
.
Front Row

Women@Hyatt Indonesia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day: Pioneering Change Through Communities

Highlight
Service providers stand on the balcony of the Sandton Convention Centre ahead of the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, on August 21, 2023. The BRICS countries, an acronym of the five members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, meet for three days for a summit in Johannesburg starting August 22.
Economy

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

No tolerance for thuggery
Double bill: A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024 at a money changer in Jakarta.
Economy

Rupiah drops to multiyear low ahead of Trump's tariffs, domestic uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Police arrest 5 in Bromo cannabis crops case
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM triumphs in confidence vote in first test of premiership
Books

Pramoedya Ananta Toer’s encyclopedia website officially launched
Sports

Sports promoter aims to revive Indonesian horse racing
Regulations

Trump may see RI food self-sufficiency as import curb, minister says
Europe

US says Russia, Ukraine agree to end Black Sea military action
Economy

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank
Companies

Consumer spending flattens during Ramadan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.