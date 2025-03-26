BPJS Kesehatan provides free health services at toll road rest stops

T ravelers heading to West Java and surrounding areas via the Cipularang toll road can take advantage of free health services at the BPJS Kesehatan Mudik Post at Rest Area KM 88A, Purwakarta. The post provides complimentary health check-ups, relaxing massages and refreshments to ensure a safer and more comfortable journey during the 2025 Idul Fitri homecoming season.

As part of its commitment to supporting the well-being of Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) participants and the general public, BPJS Kesehatan has set up multiple health service stations at key transit points during the busy travel period. These include locations such as Terminal Pulo Gebang in Jakarta; Rest Area KM 429A in Ungaran, Central Java; Terminal Purabaya in Sidoarjo, East Java; Soekarno-Hatta Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi; Merak Port in Banten; and Rest Area KM 166A in Majalengka, West Java. A dedicated post for return trips will also operate at Rest Area Banjaratma KM 260B in Brebes, Central Java, from April 5 to 7.

"BPJS Kesehatan has consistently provided Mudik Posts during the Idul Fitri travel period. This year, these posts will be available from March 26 to 30, with additional services during the return journey phase. Apart from free health check-ups, we also offer relaxation services to help travelers stay fit on the road," said BPJS Kesehatan membership director David Bangun at the launch of the Cipularang toll road post on March 26.

The Transportation Ministry has forecast that 146.48 million people will travel during the 2025 holiday season, a 24 percent decrease from last year's 193.6 million. Despite the decline, BPJS Kesehatan remains committed to providing free medical services to help prevent travel-related health issues and reduce accidents caused by driver fatigue.

At the BPJS Kesehatan Mudik Posts, travelers can access free medical consultations, basic treatment and emergency assistance, with referrals available if needed. The posts will operate 24/7, staffed by teams working in shifts consisting of BPJS Kesehatan officials, doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers.

"We encourage travelers to utilize these services at no cost. Maintaining an active JKN membership ensures seamless access to medical care, whether at first-level health facilities or, in emergencies, at the nearest hospital without a referral. Health facility details during the Idul Fitri holiday can be accessed via the Mobile JKN app or BPJS Kesehatan Care Center 165," David added.

For further information, please contact the BPJS Kesehatan Communications Division via email at humas@bpjs-kesehatan.go.id or visit our official website at bpjs-kesehatan.go.id.