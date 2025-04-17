Global tech ecosystem to converge at GITEX ASIA x Ai Everything Singapore

T he inaugural GITEX ASIA x Ai Everything Singapore conference is set to amplify Southeast Asia’s US$1 trillion digital economy potential in a three-day event convening the global tech ecosystem.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the first-ever Asian edition will take place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from April 23 to 25.

As Asia’s largest inaugural tech, start-up and digital investments event, over 700 global tech enterprises and start-ups alongside 250-plus global investors from over 70 countries are expected to attend.

Under the theme “Advancing Bold Partnerships in Asia”, GITEX ASIA x Ai Everything Singapore examines tech’s new frontiers across eight themes and over 180 hours of content.

The GITEX ASIA Digital Economy Summit will stage the most potent debates and thought-provoking perspectives, with more than 330 international expert speakers diving into emerging AI complexities and use-cases.

North Star Asia, the region’s largest and most global start-up, accelerator and investor event, features over 400 Series A+ tech startups and early-stage companies from 20-plus industry sectors, from AI, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cybersecurity to green tech and telecom.

Meanwhile, world-first AI innovations take center-stage at the AI 100 program powered by Nebius, featuring curated 100 award-winning AI start-ups from 30-plus countries.

In Singapore 100, the top 100 most promising Singaporean ventures set for global success will showcase their breakthroughs, while the world’s fastest-rising start-ups face off in the Supernova Challenge pitch competition.

For the first time in the region, GITEX Cyber Valley Asia will gather the world’s most influential cybersecurity companies, national security agencies and over 200 global CISOs to explore regional readiness amidst an increasingly complex threat landscape.

For more information, please visit gitexasia.com.