TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PT Indo RX secures legal victory in German international arbitration proceeding

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 30, 2025 Published on Apr. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-04-30T15:19:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PT Indo RX secures legal victory in German international arbitration proceeding Photo Caption: The PT Indo RX factory is seen in Tangerang, Banten

P

T Indo RX, which is engaged in the footwear components industry, has won an international arbitration proceeding held in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The legal process confirmed that the actions of Rhenoflex GmbH and its parent company, Coats Group Plc — including the unilateral termination of cooperation, suspension of raw material supply and the usurpation of Rhenoprint footwear component market rights in Indonesia — constituted clear violations of international law and business ethics.

Tama S. Langkun, the legal counsel for PT Indo RX, stated that the matter has gone beyond a mere contractual breach and now falls under unlawful conduct. If allowed to continue, he explained, the losses suffered by PT Indo RX would only escalate over time. The company was forced to cease operations, lay off almost its entire workforce and undergo an international legal battle.

“There is real light at the end of this dark tunnel. We have finally prevailed against a corporate giant operating across Indonesia, Germany, China and the United Kingdom,” Tama added.

“We call on Coats Group plc and Rhenoflex GmbH to respect international law, uphold ethical business practices and adhere to the principles of sound corporate governance,” Tama concluded.

Established in 2010, PT Indo RX specializes in the production of shoe components such as heel counters and toe boxes. It currently employs around 179 workers and has collaborated with international footwear brands.

On Jan. 11, 2024, Rhenoflex GmbH through its CEO Kumar Shirish Shah unilaterally declared the termination of its cooperation agreement with PT Indo RX. In response, PT Indo RX immediately submitted a formal objection through a letter dated Jan. 22, 2024.

Both parties agreed to resolve the dispute through international arbitration in Germany, with evidentiary and witness hearings scheduled for early September 2024 in Frankfurt.

However, before the arbitration process fully commenced, Rhenoflex GmbH and the Coats Group Footwear Division halted the supply of raw materials essential to PT Indo RX’s operations. This occurred despite PT Indo RX issuing stern warnings via email correspondence with Phillipe Chatillon, Head of Customer Service EMEA & Americas of Coats Footwear, between May 8 and 21, 2024.

PT Indo RX claimed that Rhenoflex and Coats Group attempted to undermine its business position by spreading misleading information that the partnership had been definitively terminated — despite the arbitration process still being underway.

It also claimed that starting in July 2024, Rhenoflex / Coats Group resumed production and distribution of footwear components to the Indonesian market from China, specifically through Dongguan Rhenoflex New Materials Co., Ltd in Guangdong Province.

PT Indo RX claimed the action was a violation of its exclusive rights, as the agreement constituted Rhenoflex selling Rhenoprint powder material to PT Indo RX, as opposed to selling Rhenoprint footwear components to IndoRX’s customers.

(This material has been issued by PT Indo RX as part of its public legal disclosure. The content reflects PT Indo RX's position following a final arbitration ruling).

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

Related Articles

Analysis: RI markets buoyant on US tariff reprieve, energy deals in sight

Reforming Indonesia’s local content requirement policy

How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Chinese businesses to invest in Central Java, says Chinese ambassador

Related Article

Analysis: RI markets buoyant on US tariff reprieve, energy deals in sight

Reforming Indonesia’s local content requirement policy

How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Chinese businesses to invest in Central Java, says Chinese ambassador

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono looks on during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia calls for stronger cooperation at BRICS summit

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Spain grid operator report warned of blackout risk from renewables
Regulations

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Economy

RI secures $60m for floating solar project through JETP
Society

Free meals program lacks public transparency, accountability: ICW
Society

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents
Economy

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI
Society

Govt urged to disclose coal power plants' emissions data
Regulations

Ministry plans to make use of unlicensed oil wells
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.