Jakarta Urban Mobility Festival aims to reimagine, inspire congestion-free Jakarta

T he Jakarta Urban Mobility Festival 2025 sought to inspire changes in how Jakartans commute, highlighting the importance of cleaner air, safer streets and efficient travel times.

Officially opened by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, United Kingdom Ambassador to Indonesia Dominic Jermey and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) Indonesia Director Gonggomtua Sitanggang on April 24, the Jakarta Urban Mobility Festival 2025 was a collaborative effort between ITDP Indonesia and the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) through the British Embassy in Jakarta as a platform for education, advocacy and public involvement in sustainable transportation solutions.

The two-day event, located at Pasaraya Blok M, featured interactive exhibitions, visual installations, workshops as well as panel discussions focused on inclusive mobility and pedestrian and cyclist centered urban design.

The festival, of which The Jakarta Post is a media partner, was designed as a crucial element in public engagement to draw support for traffic demand management (TDM) strategies, which have been proven to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and create a more comfortable city for residents and visitors.

It was also created as a response to the metropolis’ mobility challenges. As one of the most congested cities in the world, Jakarta is still reliant on private vehicles, which causes daily traffic jams, lost productivity and worsening air pollution. Studies have shown that Jakarta’s congestion is causing the city to experience up to Rp 65 trillion (US$3.89 billion) in economic losses annually, while its transport-related emissions have impacted public health to the tune of Rp 41 trillion annually.

The Jakarta Urban Mobility Festival 2025 calls on Jakartans of all walks of life to explore and be involved in designing a cleaner and more comfortable urban transportation system in order to create faster, safer and more affordable urban mobility.