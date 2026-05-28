TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?
Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation
Risky reawakening of state-controlled commodity exports

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?
Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation
Risky reawakening of state-controlled commodity exports

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Defending the rupiah with high interest rates and short-term "hot money" buys immediate stability, but it leaves the real economy resting on a fragile foundation.

Perdana Wahyu Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 28, 2026 Published on May. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-05-26T14:41:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo. An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

O

n May 20, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced something few people expected: the BI rate was raised by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.25 percent, double the market consensus, which had projected a modest 25 bps increase.

The market responded immediately: the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index closed down 0.82 percent, slumping to 6,318. Interest rates rose more aggressively than anticipated, yet the stock market remained sluggish. There is an important message hidden within this small contradiction.

The policy decision was not a routine move; it was an emergency signal delivered in polite language. When the central bank must act twice as fast as market expectations to defend a rupiah that has already breached the 17,500 to the United States dollar mark, it means the pressure can no longer be managed with standard measures.

The defensive mechanism is clear. BI’s liquidity instruments (SRBI) now yield between 6.21 and 6.45 percent across various tenors. Attracted by these rates, net foreign portfolio inflows for the second quarter surpassed Rp 93.5 trillion (US$5.5 billion) as of May 18. While that figure sounds encouraging, we must ask an honest question: What kind of capital is actually coming in?

Because the SRBI are short-term instruments, capital flowing through this channel can exit just as quickly as it arrived the moment returns elsewhere become more attractive or geopolitical tensions flare. Economists call this "hot money", capital that warms the balance of payments today but builds no structural foundation for tomorrow. Our foreign exchange reserves stood at $146.2 billion as of April, enough to cover 5.8 months of imports and well above international safety standards. However, their steady downward trend over recent months serves as a blunt reminder that our ammunition is not unlimited.

This is where the deeper dilemma lies. A high-interest-rate policy operates on a single logic, attracting foreign capital to stabilize the currency. But that stability comes at a steep domestic cost. Bank lending rates, already hovering around 8.76 percent, will not drop anytime soon.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The business sector, especially small and medium enterprises borrowing working capital, must now bear a heavier interest burden. Combined with corporate layoffs that have surpassed 15,000 people in recent months, the central bank is forced to choose between two distinct kinds of pain: allowing the rupiah to weaken further, or maintaining high interest rates that squeeze the real economy.

Popular

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans

Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?

1998 redux?

Related Article

Dollar blind spot could deepen Indonesia's currency crisis

Consumers under strain, expect bleak year ahead

Union blames Nusantara slowdown for steel plant closure

The irony of Indonesia's disposable labor regime

Defending budget deficits amid war: Prabowo’s fiscal crossroads

Popular

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns

Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns
Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans

Weakened rupiah disrupts business, education plans
1998 redux?

1998 redux?

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee works on an aluminum piston ring production line at a factory that produces car parts in Binzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 14, 2024.
Academia

Warning lights flash as aluminum reels from Gulf shock
An employee shows rupiah and United States dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo.
Academia

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Pupils of Pardomuan state elementary school in Bandung, West Java, take an eye test on Aug. 14, 2024 during the government-sponsored School Immunization Month.
Academia

2026: Perfect start for routine eye health screening among Indonesia's children

Highlight
Market meltdown: A visitor takes photos of a digital screen showing the movement of the Composite index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. The Composite index fell 442.44 points, or 5.31 percent, to 7,887.16 in the first trading session, while the LQ45 index of 45 leading stocks dropped 33.16 points, or 3.98 percent, to 800.37.
Markets

Firms gear up for buybacks amid stock market slump
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Editorial

Gain some, lose more
Palestinians shop on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Idul Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage, in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2026. Idul Adha marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.
Middle East and Africa

No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark dark Idul Adha

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Global temperatures to reach near-record highs in next five years, report finds
Companies

Danantara sets up new holding company for state-owned industrial parks
Academia

Warning lights flash as aluminum reels from Gulf shock
Middle East and Africa

Iran, US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
Academia

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Archipelago

Education ministry to renovate more schools in Papua
Markets

Oil prices bounce higher after new US strikes on Iran
Academia

2026: Perfect start for routine eye health screening among Indonesia's children

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rupiah, BI rate and the illusion of stability

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.