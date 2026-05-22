Prabowo's rare address raises political concerns

Human rights activists grouped under the Solidarity Network of Victims for Justice scatter flower petals on May 21, 2026, during the 908th Kamisan (Thursdays) protest across from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. The rally called for the resolution of unresolved human rights abuse cases while commemorating the 28th anniversary of the May 1998 Reform Era movement that toppled the New Order regime. (Antara/Fauzan)

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s unprecedented speech before lawmakers underscored mounting pressure on his administration to restore market confidence amid growing concerns over economic instability and signs of democratic backsliding reminiscent of the late New Order era.

Prabowo made a rare appearance at the House of Representative plenary session on Wednesday to outline the government’s macroeconomic framework and fiscal policy direction, saying national leaders must directly explain the country’s economic course amid mounting geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainty.

The move broke with convention, as the presentation is typically delivered by the finance minister and serves as the basis for drafting the following year’s state budget. It also marked the first time a sitting president attended a regular House plenary session outside the annual state address every August.

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In his fiery 95-minute speech, Prabowo laid out ambitious economic targets for next year, including growth of between 5.8 and 6.5 percent, inflation of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent and the rupiah trading between Rp 16,800 and Rp 17,500 against the US dollar.

Striking an upbeat tone, he said, “With the right fiscal policy, I believe our economy can continue to grow.”

The address came amid mounting unease over the government’s economic management, with the rupiah weakening to Rp 17,719 per US dollar on Tuesday, its lowest level since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, while the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell from 6,599 to 6,370 on the same day.

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