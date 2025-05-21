TheJakartaPost

A Cantonese marvel: T’ang Court and Ming Court Hong Kong unite at The Langham, Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 21, 2025

A Cantonese marvel: T’ang Court and Ming Court Hong Kong unite at The Langham, Jakarta (Courtesy of The Langham)

T

he Langham, Jakarta, is offering guests the opportunity to indulge in a unique four-hands collaboration between its signature Chinese restaurant T’ang Court’s executive Chinese chef Chong Kooi Sam and the Cantonese veteran and Michelin-starred chef Tsang Chiu King of Ming Court in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Running from May 22 to 25, the collaboration at T’ang Court Jakarta will combine traditional cooking methods and utensils with contemporary trends, reimagining centuries-old Chinese culinary heritage for the modern palate.

Priced from Rp 2.088 million per person, the menu promises a sensory journey through the rich heritage of Cantonese cuisine. The culinary experience starts with the shredded duck spring roll with shaved frozen foie gras, followed by the luxurious wok-fried lobster with whisky and preserved radish.

For a twist on a classic, guests can enjoy marinated beef short ribs served with a contemporary flair, accompanied by black truffle and honey sauce. Each dish engages the senses, offering a perfect balance of sophisticated flavors, aromas and textures.

Chef King brings over five decades of culinary mastery and innovation, renowned for elevating traditional Cantonese cuisine to global acclaim. He has showcased his culinary talents worldwide, from the alpine heights of Switzerland to the vibrant kitchens of Australia and mainland China.

As the culinary director of Ming Court, the veteran Cantonese chef has established a reputation for excellence and innovation. Notably, King was the first to lead Ming Court, playing a pivotal role in shaping the restaurant’s identity and setting its standards of excellence.

But more than just a visiting chef, King is also a mentor within The Langham’s Chinese Star Chef Academy, a global program nurturing the next generation of Chinese chefs through structured skill development, mentorship and collaboration.

Chef Sam of T’ang Court Jakarta is among the chefs participating in the initiative, receiving guidance from King and other star chefs within The Langham family.

