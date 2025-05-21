Sudamala Resorts, Diocese of Ruteng to develop sustainable luxury tented resort

L eading resort developer, investor and operator Sudamala Resorts has officially formed a strategic partnership with the Diocese of Ruteng in East Nusa Tenggara to develop Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng.

Located in Ruteng District, Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, the project is the seventh property in the Sudamala Resorts portfolio and the third in Flores, further extending the brand’s presence into the island’s lush highlands.

Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng, which is currently in its pre-development phase, is expected to commence construction in the near future.

It will feature luxury tented accommodations that combine modern comfort with traditional Manggarai design aesthetics thoughtfully integrated into the scenic hills, embracing a low-intervention approach for an authentic, spiritual and sustainable experience.

“This project reflects our commitment to redefining hospitality through immersive, locally rooted, and environmentally responsible experiences,” said Ben Subrata, CEO of Sudamala Resorts. “Ruteng offers a rare blend of natural beauty and cultural depth, and we are honored to collaborate with the Diocese to bring this shared vision to life.”

Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng’s strategic location offers guests opportunities to explore Manggarai’s rich cultural and natural heritage, including local coffee, weaving traditions and traditional villages such as Wae Rebo, Todo and Ruteng Pu’u, as well as the archaeological site Liang Bua, where the Homo floresiensis, the so-called “hobbit man”, was discovered.

The resort’s proximity to Golo Curu, a significant Catholic pilgrimage site, adds a spiritual dimension, enabling guests to deepen their inner journey in a sacred natural setting.

“We welcome this partnership as part of the Diocese’s mission to promote development that honors environmental stewardship and community well-being,” said Mgr. Siprianus Hormat, Bishop of Ruteng. “We also hope that this collaboration becomes a model of synergy between faith, culture and sustainable development.”

Aligned with Sudamala Resorts’ commitment to sustainable tourism, the project will embrace sustainability principles throughout, from planning and construction to operations. Renewable energy, water conservation, waste management and community empowerment will be central to the initiative.

Sudamala Resorts is also devoted to ensuring a positive impact on the local community through job creation, skill development and collaboration with local suppliers and businesses to support the resort’s operations.