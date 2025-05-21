TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Sudamala Resorts, Diocese of Ruteng to develop sustainable luxury tented resort

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 21, 2025 Published on May. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-05-21T10:07:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sudamala Resorts, Diocese of Ruteng to develop sustainable luxury tented resort

L

eading resort developer, investor and operator Sudamala Resorts has officially formed a strategic partnership with the Diocese of Ruteng in East Nusa Tenggara to develop Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng.

Located in Ruteng District, Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, the project is the seventh property in the Sudamala Resorts portfolio and the third in Flores, further extending the brand’s presence into the island’s lush highlands.

Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng, which is currently in its pre-development phase, is expected to commence construction in the near future.

It will feature luxury tented accommodations that combine modern comfort with traditional Manggarai design aesthetics thoughtfully integrated into the scenic hills, embracing a low-intervention approach for an authentic, spiritual and sustainable experience.

“This project reflects our commitment to redefining hospitality through immersive, locally rooted, and environmentally responsible experiences,” said Ben Subrata, CEO of Sudamala Resorts. “Ruteng offers a rare blend of natural beauty and cultural depth, and we are honored to collaborate with the Diocese to bring this shared vision to life.”

Sudamala Tented Resort, Ruteng’s strategic location offers guests opportunities to explore Manggarai’s rich cultural and natural heritage, including local coffee, weaving traditions and traditional villages such as Wae Rebo, Todo and Ruteng Pu’u, as well as the archaeological site Liang Bua, where the Homo floresiensis, the so-called “hobbit man”, was discovered.

The resort’s proximity to Golo Curu, a significant Catholic pilgrimage site, adds a spiritual dimension, enabling guests to deepen their inner journey in a sacred natural setting.

“We welcome this partnership as part of the Diocese’s mission to promote development that honors environmental stewardship and community well-being,” said Mgr. Siprianus Hormat, Bishop of Ruteng. “We also hope that this collaboration becomes a model of synergy between faith, culture and sustainable development.”

Aligned with Sudamala Resorts’ commitment to sustainable tourism, the project will embrace sustainability principles throughout, from planning and construction to operations. Renewable energy, water conservation, waste management and community empowerment will be central to the initiative.

Sudamala Resorts is also devoted to ensuring a positive impact on the local community through job creation, skill development and collaboration with local suppliers and businesses to support the resort’s operations.

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Related Articles

Sudamala Resorts CEO: Resorts business creates multiplier effect, involving SMEs

Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated after East Flores volcano eruption

Maya Resorts Introduce Maya Rewards and Maya Shop to Enhance Guest Experience

Celebrate togetherness of Lebaran with AYANA

5,300 people remain displaced after last year's Mt. Lewotobi eruptions

Related Article

Sudamala Resorts CEO: Resorts business creates multiplier effect, involving SMEs

Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated after East Flores volcano eruption

Maya Resorts Introduce Maya Rewards and Maya Shop to Enhance Guest Experience

Celebrate togetherness of Lebaran with AYANA

5,300 people remain displaced after last year's Mt. Lewotobi eruptions

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Reform era draws to a close
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Democracy, 27 years later
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20, 2025 in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions.
Economy

Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Making raw material supply more competitive for light manufacturing
Politics

Simultaneous election system doesn’t reduce costs: Bima Arya
Asia & Pacific

Satellites, nuclear power on agenda as Macron visits Vietnam next week
Companies

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Middle East and Africa

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
Politics

House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history
Academia

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive
Archipelago

Lawmakers berate minister over unclear ‘3 million houses’ program
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.