Celebrate Global Wellness Day at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud with Run, Reconnect, Revive

I n celebration of Global Wellness Day, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali is set to host Run, Reconnect, Revive, an uplifting morning experience dedicated to movement, mindfulness and meaningful connection with nature. The event will take place on June 8.

Held in collaboration with On Indonesia, the event invites participants to embrace a healthier lifestyle through a 5K run set amid the serene landscapes of Ubud.

This year’s Global Wellness Day carries a deeper message of inclusivity and shared wellness. A highlight of the run is the participation of friends from Yayasan Cahaya Mutiara Ubud, a local foundation supporting people with disabilities. Several of their runners are Paralympic athletes, reminding us that wellness, and the joy of running, is for everyone, without limitations.

The event kicks off at 6 a.m., guiding participants along scenic trails that wind through Ubud’s lush surroundings. After the run, guests are invited to a calming yoga cooldown session designed to restore and refresh the body.

Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the comfort and innovation of On Indonesia footwear through a dedicated shoe trial session.

To wrap up the morning, attendees can look forward to exciting door prizes.

Nestled among lush landscapes and just moments away from Monkey Forest, Campuhan Ridge Walk, Tegalalang Rice Terraces and Tampaksiring, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali offers the perfect setting for this inspiring wellness celebration. The resort’s natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere provide the ideal backdrop for reconnecting with wellness and celebrating the joy of movement.

Run, Reconnect, Revive is a complimentary event with limited slots available, ensuring an exclusive experience for all participants. Early registration is essential.

To register, please click here, and follow The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and promotions.