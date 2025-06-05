TheJakartaPost

Pushing for digital resilience, Indonesia voices commitment at OECD Forum

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 5, 2025 Published on Jun. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-06-05T13:50:12+07:00

Pushing for digital resilience, Indonesia voices commitment at OECD Forum (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Ministry)

oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to harnessing digital transformation as a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth at the 2024 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) in Paris on June 4.

Speaking at a breakout session themed “Investing in the Digital Economy for Resilience, Inclusion, and Sustainability,” he highlighted Indonesia’s vision for a resilient digital economy underpinned by innovation and global collaboration.

As Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy, valued at US$90 billion and projected to quadruple by 2030, Indonesia is focusing on three national priorities: bridging the digital talent gap, enhancing digital inclusion and strengthening digital investment ecosystems.

“Digital education and training are key to preparing our workforce for the future,” Airlangga said, citing the Indonesia Makin Cakap Digital program, which aims to empower 50 million citizens across the archipelago to engage in the digital economy.

He stressed that digital inclusion goes beyond access, emphasizing the need for empowerment so that all communities can contribute to and benefit from digital growth.

Airlangga also proposed three areas for international cooperation to accelerate inclusive digital development in Indonesia and ASEAN. First, he highlighted the importance of OECD-ASEAN collaboration on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to tap into the OECD’s expertise in data governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital trade.

Second, he pointed to a digital FDI readiness initiative involving Special Economic Zones and a platform connecting global firms with local tech start-ups. This, he noted, would foster synergy and long-term innovation.

Third, harmonizing standards with OECD best practices could help integrate regional digital markets while ensuring efficient and transparent governance.

Airlangga extended Indonesia’s appreciation for OECD member support in its accession process and reiterated the nation's commitment to international cooperation in closing the digital divide.

“Through global collaboration, we can build a digital economy that is not only advanced but also equitable and environmentally sustainable,” he concluded.

Airlangga was accompanied by Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, deputy for economic cooperation and investment Edi Priyo Pambudi and Ministry spokesperson Haryo Limanseto.

