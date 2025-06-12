TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Moments that Matter: Movenpick Bali’s Special Breakfast for Badung Students

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T15:37:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Moments that Matter: Movenpick Bali’s Special Breakfast for Badung Students

M

ovenpick Bali reaffirmed its community engagement through its meaningful “Breakfast for Breakfast” initiative, welcoming 25 students and their teachers from SLB Negeri 1 Badung, an inclusive school for children with special needs, along with representatives from Yayasan Peduli Kemanusiaan (YPK) Bali, a nonprofit disability organization, to enjoy a wholesome breakfast at Anarasa Restaurant.

Since its 2023 launch by Agung Prawista, Director of Rooms at Movenpick Bali, this initiative has delivered encouraging and empowering experiences to local communities.

Executive Assistant Manager Ana Dewi said: “Breakfast for Breakfast is not just about serving breakfast, but about creating a five-star experience that uplifts and inspires.”

Students were treated to a nourishing breakfast filled with laughter and joy, as well as a warm welcome from the Movenpick Bali team. School spokesman Edi Prayitno said students of SLB Negeri 1 Badung found the visit to be “a warm and memorable experience”.

The school provides personalized learning for students with disabilities, encouraging their growth in a nurturing environment.

Meanwhile, YPK Bali expressed gratitude for its continued partnership with Movenpick in providing health, rehabilitation and educational services for people with disabilities.

Designed for both relaxation and discovery, Movenpick Bali also offers a luxury experience for families through its award-winning Jimbaran Pool Suite and stays in its rooms, all of which feature private balconies, rain showers and bathtubs with complete amenities.

Families will enjoy the 5,000-square-meter pool area, complete with swim-up hammocks, children’s slides and the pirate-themed Meera Kids Club. Imbued with the spa and beauty culture of both Bali and Indonesia, Arcipela Spa & Wellness is the perfect place to unwind on guests’ journey to wellness.

Foodies are welcome to indulge at Anaara Restaurant, which offers live cooking stations and internationally influenced a la carte menus that will make the little ones love dining out, too. A lighter option is Movenpick Cafe for a bite of Swiss delights.

Through recurring initiatives like “Breakfast for Breakfast” as well as its world-class facilities, Movenpick continues to deliver on its promise: We Make Moments.

Visit movenpick.com to learn more.

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

Related Articles

Businesses grapple with Bali's single-use plastics ban

Why another school system?

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Oaken Lab brings fresh scent to Indonesia’s perfume market

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Related Article

Businesses grapple with Bali's single-use plastics ban

Why another school system?

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Oaken Lab brings fresh scent to Indonesia’s perfume market

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

More in Front Row

 View more
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Europe

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia 'confident' in US nuclear sub deal despite review
Archipelago

Police unveil love scam targeting US nationals in Bali
Europe

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks
Regulations

Former Prabowo expert says Sri Mulyani blocking promised revenue body
Politics

NasDem politician urges Jokowi to step back from politics
Academia

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman
Food

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants
Companies

Airbus revises up 20-year jet demand forecast despite trade tensions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.