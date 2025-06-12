Moments that Matter: Movenpick Bali’s Special Breakfast for Badung Students

M ovenpick Bali reaffirmed its community engagement through its meaningful “Breakfast for Breakfast” initiative, welcoming 25 students and their teachers from SLB Negeri 1 Badung, an inclusive school for children with special needs, along with representatives from Yayasan Peduli Kemanusiaan (YPK) Bali, a nonprofit disability organization, to enjoy a wholesome breakfast at Anarasa Restaurant.

Since its 2023 launch by Agung Prawista, Director of Rooms at Movenpick Bali, this initiative has delivered encouraging and empowering experiences to local communities.

Executive Assistant Manager Ana Dewi said: “Breakfast for Breakfast is not just about serving breakfast, but about creating a five-star experience that uplifts and inspires.”

Students were treated to a nourishing breakfast filled with laughter and joy, as well as a warm welcome from the Movenpick Bali team. School spokesman Edi Prayitno said students of SLB Negeri 1 Badung found the visit to be “a warm and memorable experience”.

The school provides personalized learning for students with disabilities, encouraging their growth in a nurturing environment.

Meanwhile, YPK Bali expressed gratitude for its continued partnership with Movenpick in providing health, rehabilitation and educational services for people with disabilities.

