Diageo World Class Indonesia 2025 crowns new winner

T he H Bar Jakarta was abuzz, as it hosted this year’s Diageo World Class Indonesia 2025 final, recognized as the largest platform and the most prestigious bartender competition in Indonesia.

Since its first arrival in Indonesia in 2025, the reputable competition has become a platform to discover emerging talent in the industry, fostering innovations and creativity through the sector.

“You don’t win when you’re lucky, you win when you’re ready,” said Aris Sanjaya, winner of the Diageo World Class Indonesia 2024 and runner up in the Diageo World Class Global 2024, who served as one of the judges for the occasion.

He was joined by Rian Asiddao, brand ambassador of Diageo Philippines and cofounder of Bar by East; Kabir Suharan, cofounder of Pantja Bar Jakarta; and Orlando Marzo, winner of the Diageo World Class Global 2018. They were tasked with crowning the new winners.

The four contestants that proceeded to the final round were Aloysius Raynald, Oleksii Kotik, I Putu Aris and Charles Richard. Before they commenced another round, I Putu Aris was announced as the winner of the Singleton Challenge.

Soon, they were encouraged to prove their mastery by making five drinks in the span of six minutes, using five different spirits as the base of their drinks. While the menu was fairly traditional, such as gin martini and the occasional margaritas, the challenge further showed how the contestants were able to put their own spin of creativity into each glass.

“At the end of the day, World Class is all about creativity, skills, and community,” said Rian. Echoed by Aris, he acknowledged that while Indonesia has a lot of bartenders, the best must be able to stand out to be a world class bartender.

After a rigorous selection process, the judges announced Charles from Seken Bar, Seminyak, Bali, as the winner of the Diageo World Class Indonesia 2025. The momentous win was made more special, as Charles will have the honor to represent Indonesia at the Diageo World Class Final 2025, taking place in Toronto this September.