Jakarta Post
Four Seasons Jakarta Celebrates ‘The Heart of Elegance’ Wedding Showcase

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 13, 2025

Four Seasons Jakarta Celebrates ‘The Heart of Elegance’ Wedding Showcase

he Heart of Elegance Wedding Showcase, hosted by Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta in collaboration with Adhyakti Wedding & Private Events Planner, recently concluded with resounding success.

The three-day event from May 23 to 25 at the Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, in the heart of the capital, brought engaged couples together with top industry professionals, specialists and designers who can help bring their dream wedding to life, as well as invited media to rediscover the art of wedding celebrations.

Inspired by Betawi and Chinese Peranakan heritage, the wedding showcase invited attendees to be immersed in a proudly Indonesian celebration infused with glamorous international flair.

“The event presented a new language of celebration,” Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta said in a statement.

Guests explored all facets of planning a wedding, from lighting, sound and entertainment to cakes, jewelry and makeup, as top-tier vendors presented their products and services.

The event opened on May 23 with a vibrant ceremony in the Grand Ballroom. Highlights included contemporary Betawi and Chinese dance performances that paid homage to Jakarta’s rich cultural roots. Guests were then treated to an exclusive trunk show highlighting designs by internationally acclaimed brands and designers, including Indonesian talents, such as Canali, Didiet Maulana, Dimas Singgih and Oscar Daniel.

In the evening, attention turned to the SEBASTIANsposa fashion show at Palm Court, where guests enjoyed an intimate preview of Sebastian Gunawan’s latest bridal couture collection in an exquisite display of elegance and innovation.

The showcase continued on May 24-25 with an expansive exhibition from the Grand Ballroom to Palm Court featuring curated wedding vendors. Couples explored offerings ranging from floral arrangements and jewelry to entertainment and beauty services. Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta also unveiled exclusive wedding packages as many guests began the journey of planning their dream wedding.

The centerpiece of the wedding showcase was Jakarta’s vibrant Betawi tradition, blending Chinese, Portuguese, Arab, Sundanese and Javanese influences, a multicultural heritage known for its bold color palettes and distinctive decorative elements.

Reflecting this theme was a backdrop featuring a traditional Betawi house adorned with a chinoiserie decorative wall, echoing the refined aesthetic of the suites at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta. It also featured Gigi Balang (“grasshopper teeth”), a signature Betawi motif symbolizing diligence, patience, balance and protection, an ideal blessing for newlyweds. Vibrant floral arrangements and Kembang Kelapa accents added a festive, ceremonial touch.

Attendees were introduced to a carefully curated lineup of wedding professionals and designers, including Adhyakti Wedding & Private Events Planner, luxury Italian menswear brand Canali, premium bridal couture SEBASTIANsposa, wedding designer Svarna by IKAT Indonesia as well as bridal wear designers House of Dimas Singgih and Oscar Daniel Wedding Gown.

Designed by renowned architect Cesar Pelli and interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta offers a sophisticated setting for tying the knot. With Four Seasons’ legendary service and expert wedding team, the hotel ensures that every couple’s dream day comes to life, effortlessly.

Conveniently accessible via Jl. Gatot Subroto or a private access lane connecting to Sudirman Central Business District and Senopati, dedicated elevators and escalators transport guests directly from street level to the event venue for maximum comfort and privacy.

The hotel’s versatile venues are ideal for holding celebrations of all sizes. Bathed in natural light, the Grand Ballroom and Foyer can host up to 350 guests for a banquet or 1,500 for a cocktail reception, while the adjacent Garden Terrace provides refreshing breezes and stunning city views.

Couples can choose from a wide range of menus tailored to their preferences and palates, relying on the Four Seasons culinary team to create bespoke dishes designed to deliver spectacular gastronomic experiences for lasting emotional connections.

Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch

